Melania Trump Calls ‘Vogue’s Anna Wintour ‘Biased’ For Putting Jill Biden On Cover & Not Her

Melania Trump, 52, is speaking out against Anna Wintour and her Vogue empire, in her latest interview. The former First Lady called the editor-in-chief “biased” when asked what she thought about not being asked to be on the cover of the popular fashion magazine, even though other first ladies and political figures, like Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, and Michelle Obama, have posed for the outlet. The comment came when she sat down with Pete Hegseth for Fox Nation, in her first interview since leaving the White House in Jan. 2021.

“They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious,” Melania said about not having the opportunity to be on the cover of Vogue. “And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue.”

Melania’s comments about Vogue come nine months after current first lady, Jill, was featured on the cover of the magazine’s Aug. 2021 issue. Although the wife of Donald Trump didn’t appear on the cover during trump’s presidency, she did appear on it in Feb. 2005, shortly after marrying the businessman. The beauty posed in her wedding dress for the eye-catching photos

Melania isn’t the only Republican first lady who hasn’t appeared on the cover of Vogue during their time in office. Laura Bush, Barbara Bush, and Nancy Reagan were all photographed for the popular magazine at one point, but not when they were first ladies, Fox News mentioned. It’s unclear if those women feel the same way Melania feels.

Before Melania called Anna “biased,” the British journalist seemed to throw her own shade at the former model during an interview in 2019. When interviewer Anne McElvoy of the The Economist Asks podcast asked for her thoughts on the fashion of then First Lady Melania, she changed the subject and boasted about Michelle instead. “I think first lady Michelle Obama really was so incredible,” Anna responded. “In every decision she made about fashion. She supported young American designers, she supported designers indeed from all over the world. She was the best ambassador that this country could possibly have in many ways way beyond fashion.”