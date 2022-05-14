Megan Fox Wears Bustier Style Mini Dress As She Holds Hands With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly: Photos

Megan Fox, 35, had heads turning with her latest look! The actress wore a tight black bustier-style sleeveless mini dress and matching thigh-high boots when she recently stepped out for a fun night with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly, 32, in Las Vegas, NV. She had her long dark hair down and parted in the middle and wore epic makeup that included dark red lipstick to go along with the eye-catching look.

MGK also rocked a stylish outfit of his own. The rapper wore a red, black, and white graphic long-sleeved t-shirt and baggy red leather pants as he held his soon-to-be wife’s hand in Sin City. He paired the outfit with white sneakers and accessorized with necklaces and rings as his blondish hair fell slightly over the front of his face.

Before their latest outing, Megan and MGK made headlines when the latter revealed there’s a possibility they could elope in the future. “I want to kind of just let … let the world see that as it comes,” he told Extra during an interview at the premiere of his new movie Good Mourning. He also revealed that he wrote his latest flick, which also stars Megan and Pete Davidson, “for her.”

“She sent me a text just like in the movie (‘Good Mourning’ vs. ‘Good Morning’). He spirals over a text that he doesn’t really understand and he can’t get a hold of her, and that was what was happening to me and so, you know, I had written so many songs and done all these other outlets that I was familiar with and I was, like, spiraling so hard, I needed somewhere else to go with it. I was like, ‘I’m just gonna write a movie,” he explained.

When MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker. and Megan aren’t focused on their future marriage and/or new movies, they’re thinking about whether or not they’ll have children together, and a baby is definitely in the plans, according to one source. “A baby is 100 percent in the plan for Megan and Colson, it’s something they’ve been openly talking about since they first got together,” a source close to the pair told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.