Bella Hadid Responds To Reports She ‘Blacked Out’ From Met Gala 2022 Corset

Bella Hadid is setting the record straight about some recent comments she made about her 2022 Met Gala outfit. After telling Interview she “literally, like blacked out” at the event, fans made the connection to her skintight black leather corset, especially since she said, “maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn’t breath.”

“To make something very clear,” the model began in an Instagram story on Thursday, posting a screenshot of various news outlets’ interpretation of her quotes. “This is not at all what I [meant to] say.”

She added, “I didn’t say I blacked out because of my corset. I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet. I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that ya barely remember it!”

The 25-year-old also defended the Burberry look, saying, “Corsets in general are pretty uncomfortable/hard on the lungs, but my corset fit perfectly with enough room to eat and drink.”

Bella celebrated the evening by posting numerous pics to her Instagram, including a shout-out to Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci. “Thank God for every person in these photos,” Bella wrote on a post of her look. “I am grateful and adore every one of you. Riccardo – I love You amore.”

In addition to her jaw-dropping Met look, Bella also rocked an even sexier all-black look for the after-party, attending a party at Zero Bond in a black corset top that was completely unfastened, revealing nipple pasties. Bella’s black satin corset had three-quarter sleeves with lace trim cuffs and exaggerated shoulders. Her floral nipple pasties just covered a tiny part of her chest, crisscrossing around her neck into a halter.

She styled the top with a completely see-through lace mini skirt and a pair of thigh-high, sheer lace socks. A pair of black leather sandals, a small purse, and massive gold dangling earrings completed her sexy lingerie look.