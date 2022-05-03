Bella Hadid Rocks Extremely Sexy Plunging Black Corset With Minimal Coverage After Met Gala

Bella Hadid looked incredibly sexy at the 2022 Met Gala and just when we thought it wasn’t possible to look any sexier, she showed up in her after-party look. The 25-year-old attended a party at Zero Bond when she wore a black corset top that was completely unfastened, revealing nipple pasties.

Bella’s black satin corset had three-quarter sleeves with lace trim cuffs and exaggerated shoulders. Her floral nipple pasties just covered a tiny part of her chest, crisscrossing around her neck into a halter.

She styled the top with a completely see-through lace mini skirt and a pair of thigh-high, sheer lace socks. A pair of black leather sandals, a small purse, and massive gold dangling earrings completed her sexy lingerie look.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala, Bella rocked a sexy Burberry outfit that featured a skintight, plunging black leather corset with a sweetheart neckline. On top of the bodysuit, she wore a high-waisted sheer black lace skirt that tied off to one side.

Under the long skirt, she rocked a pair of lace stockings and she accessorized with a pair of black heels with layers of pearls around the ankle. A pair of black lace gloves, dangling earrings, and a middle-parted half-up half-down hairstyle completed her edgy red carpet look.

Bella’s older sister, Gigi, was also in attendance at the gala looking just as sexy in a bright red Versace ensemble. Gigi wore a plunging, sheer corset top with a pair of high-waisted latex leggings. She topped her look off with a massively oversized red jacket that trailed behind her on the Met steps.