Bella Hadid Rocks Extremely Sexy Plunging Black Corset With Minimal Coverage After Met Gala

Bella Hadid absolutely slayed the 2022 Met Gala after-party when she wore a completely cutout, sheer black dress that barely covered her up.

By:
May 3, 2022 11:11AM EDT
Image Credit: MEGA

Bella Hadid looked incredibly sexy at the 2022 Met Gala and just when we thought it wasn’t possible to look any sexier, she showed up in her after-party look. The 25-year-old attended a party at Zero Bond when she wore a black corset top that was completely unfastened, revealing nipple pasties.

Bella Hadid looked incredibly sexy in this cutout corset top with nipple pasties underneath, styled with a sheer black lace skirt at the 2022 Met Gala after-party. (MEGA)

Bella’s black satin corset had three-quarter sleeves with lace trim cuffs and exaggerated shoulders. Her floral nipple pasties just covered a tiny part of her chest, crisscrossing around her neck into a halter.

She styled the top with a completely see-through lace mini skirt and a pair of thigh-high, sheer lace socks. A pair of black leather sandals, a small purse, and massive gold dangling earrings completed her sexy lingerie look.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala, Bella rocked a sexy Burberry outfit that featured a skintight, plunging black leather corset with a sweetheart neckline. On top of the bodysuit, she wore a high-waisted sheer black lace skirt that tied off to one side.

Under the long skirt, she rocked a pair of lace stockings and she accessorized with a pair of black heels with layers of pearls around the ankle. A pair of black lace gloves, dangling earrings, and a middle-parted half-up half-down hairstyle completed her edgy red carpet look.

Bella’s older sister, Gigi, was also in attendance at the gala looking just as sexy in a bright red Versace ensemble. Gigi wore a plunging, sheer corset top with a pair of high-waisted latex leggings. She topped her look off with a massively oversized red jacket that trailed behind her on the Met steps.

