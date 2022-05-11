Ariana Grande Wears Sexy Vera Wang Crop Top & Skirt For Brother Frankie’s Wedding: Photos

Ariana Grande looked absolutely stunning at her brother Frankie’s wedding and her outfit was sexier than ever. The 28-year-old wore a sexy black custom Vera Wang ensemble for the Stars Wars-themed party featuring a plunging black crop top with a matching high slit skirt and sheer black tights underneath.

Ariana’s crop top was more of a bra than a shirt and it showed off major cleavage. As for her glam, Ariana had her jet black hair pulled back by Josh Liu into a half up half down style with a large black satin bow while a sultry cat-eye and a glossy nude lip done by Ash Holm topped off her look.

According to Page Six, Ariana walked down the aisle with her husband Dalton Gomez. Frankie married Hale Leon and both grooms wore Dolce & Gabbana. Frankie wore a white lace look and Hale wore black crystals.

Ariana has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, Ariana recently wore a hot pink ensemble featuring a high neck short-sleeve Valentino Fall 2022 Dress with a cinched-in waist and peplum skirt. She accessorized the mini with a pair of opaque tights, sky-high Valentino Discobox Patent Leather Pumps, and Tiffany & Co. Triple Drop Earrings.

Aside from this look, she recently showed off skin yet again when she wore a black and white Courreges Fall 2022 Mini Dress with huge cutouts under the chest. She styled the frock with a pair of Prada Square-Toe Knee-High Patent-Leather Boots and a Courreges Loop Leather Tote Bag.