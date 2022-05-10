Michelle Williams Pregnant With 2nd Child With Husband Thomas Kail: ‘Totally Joyous’

This will be Baby No. 3 for Michelle Williams, who also has a 16-year-old daughter, Matilda, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger.

May 10, 2022 11:47AM EDT
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams, 41, is having another baby with her husband Thomas Kail, 44. “It’s totally joyous,” the actress told Variety on May 10, revealing that she’s due to give birth to her third child in the fall. Michelle and Thomas share son Hart, who was born in 2020. She’s also a mom to 16-year-old daughter Matilda Ledger, whose father is late actor Heath Ledger.

“As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time,” Michelle said to Variety. “That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

The four-time Oscar nominee also shared what raising her young son during the COVID-19 pandemic has taught her. “It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that,” Michelle explained. “He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Michelle fell in love with Thomas on the set of the 2019 FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, where she played actress/dancer Gwen Verdon opposite Sam Rockwell as director/choreographer Bob Fosse. The couple secretly got married in March 2020, just a few months before their son was born.

Michelle’s eldest, Matilda, was born on October 28, 2005, after her famous parents fell in love on 2005’s Brokeback Mountain. Michelle and Heath broke up in 2007 after three years as a couple, and Heath passed away from an accidental prescription drug overdose on Jan. 22, 2008. Michelle went on to date actor Jason Segal and director Spike Jonze before she married musician Phil Elverum in July 2018. The pair called it quits less than a year later, splitting in Apr. 2019.

