Jason Segel & Girlfriend Alexis Mixter Split After 8 Years Of Dating, Hope To ‘Remain Best Friends’

It’s over for Jason Segel and GF Alexis Mixter! Alexis confirmed the sad news via Instagram, sharing a sweet selfie from happier times.

Jason Segel, 41, is back on the market again! The actor and his girlfriend Alexis Mixter, 42, have gone their separate ways. “This is a photo of two best friends. This guy and I have shared so much life together,” Alexis wrote via Instagram Thursday, April 29, including a sweet selfie of the pair. “Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better,” she penned.

The couple began dating back in Dec. 2013, but the How I Met Your Mother star has been notoriously private about their romance. “The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated. I’ve never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much,” Alexis went on, noting that she decided to “write” about the split due to their relationship still being “public.”

In 2018, the pair were spotted out for a romantic stroll in New York City in a rare sighting. The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor looked so in love as he put his arm around Alexis. Over the years, Alexis has also accompanied Jason to several high profile events, like the 2016 Oscars and Independent Spirit Awards. Their first public outing as a couple was at Sean Penn‘s Haiti fundraiser in Beverly Hills ahead of the Golden Globes in Jan. 2016. Prior to dating Alexis, Jason dated ex Michelle Williams from 2012 to 2013.

“It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life,” she said. “But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming…Having a public romantic relationship is not easy,” she wrote. “Ending one feels like navigating a road that doesn’t even exist. We are private people when it comes to our personal lives and I intend to keep it that way,” she added.

Although the pair didn’t post to social media about their love life very often, Mixter did mark their four year anniversary together. “This post is a tribute to love and friendship and those relationships that make life worth living,” she wrote in her break-up caption. “Thank you J for being my best friend. The person who shares all my favorite jokes, sees who I really am and all I want to be, loves me unconditionally and makes me always strive to be bigger and better than I was yesterday. I will never stop cheering you on with every cell of my body. I will never stop loving you unconditionally.”