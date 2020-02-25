‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ Preview: Jason Segel & Eve Lindley Break Down Simone’s Journey

‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ premieres March 1 and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE inside look at the character of Simone and what to expect from her in the new AMC series.

Dispatches from Elsewhere is a brand-new series that will have a two-night premiere on March 1 and March 2. Eve Lindley stars as Simone alongside Jason Segel, Sally Field, Andre Benjamin, and more. In our EXCLUSIVE video, creator and star Jason explained that Simone is the “romantic lead of the show and also a character in a journey of self-discovery.” Jason continued: “She is in the middle of finding out this really difficult lesson that no matter where you go, you take yourself with you, and you can make some big life changes thinking it’s going to solve everything… only to find out that you still have work on the other side.”

Eve teased that Simone “brings the queerness and the fashion. She has a degree in art so she brings this knowledge of art and how it relates to the story and how it relates to some of the clues in the puzzle.” Eve noted that Simone’s journey felt very similar to one she’s experienced herself. “The way that she doubts herself, the way that she exists in this world, second-guessing herself… it was all so real for me,” Eve admitted.

Eve said that Simone is a “really well-written, relatable character, and I think it’ll be exciting if people are open to discovering how much they can have in common with — with somebody who they didn’t anticipate having anything in common with.”

The synopsis for the show reads: “The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.”