Celine Dion’s 3 Sons Look So Grown Up In Rare Photo For Mother’s Day

Proud mom Celine Dion got to spend some time with all three of her sons on Mother’s Day. The singer took to Instagram to share a makeup-free photos of herself alongside eldest son, René-Charles, 21, and twins, Eddy and Nelson, 11. The boys looked so grown up in the rare public photo of them, and Celine gushed about how “fortunate” she felt to be with her three kids.

“I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children,” she wrote. “And for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe. And for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life. These mothers truly are the courageous ones and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families.”

The boys’ father, René Angelil, died in 2016 after a long battle with throat cancer. Celine has been raising them as a single mother ever since. She and René were married for 21 years at the time of his death.

View Related Gallery Celine Dion Then & Now: Photos Of The 'My Heart Will Go On' Songstress Celine Dion at the World Music Awards - 1996 VARIOUS Celine Dion and husband Rene Angelil Academy Awards, Los Angeles, America - 1997

Earlier this month, Celine announced that she was postponing her upcoming European tour due to ongoing health issues. She had previously canceled her North American tour after suffering from muscle spasms. In her latest update, she said that she’s doing “a little bit better,” but not in good enough shape to be on tour. “I’m still experiencing some spasms,” Celine explained. “I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I can’t wait but I’m just not there yet. I’m doing my very best to get back to the level I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows because that’s what you deserve.”