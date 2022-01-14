See Comment

Celine Dion Mourns Late Husband René On 6th Anniversary Of His Death: I’m Not ‘Fine’ Without You

Celine Dion, Rene Angelil
Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock
Celine Dion and René-Charles AngelilBillboard Music Awards, Press Room, Las Vegas, America - 22 May 2016
Rene-Charles Angelil Celine Dion out and about, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 05 Jul 2017
Celine Dion and her twins Eddy and Nelson Angelil leaving their hotel to visit Optician Meyrowitz in Paris, France. UK RIGHTS ONLY Pictured: Celine Dion,Nelson Angelil,Eddy Angelil Ref: SPL4181985 170717 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Nasser Berzane / Abaca / Flynet / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Celine Dion and husband Rene Angelil with twins Nelson and Eddy and son Rene-Charles and mother Therese, far right Celine Dion 'Welcome Home' celebrating her new 3 year residency at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, America - 16 Feb 2011 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer paid tribute to her husband of over 20 years with a sweet Instagram photo of him.

Celine Dion lost her husband René Angélil five years ago in January 2016. The 53-year-old popstar honored his memory on the anniversary of his death on Friday January 14 with a moving Instagram post. The black-and-white photo, which you can see here, she shared showed René wearing a suit and giving a small thumbs up. Celine penned an emotional tribute to her late husband, who died at 73-years-old, where she said that she thought about him constantly.

Celine’s tribute to Réné. (Instagram/Celine Dion)

Celine captioned the photo with the same message twice. While it’s been five years since she lost the love of her life, the Canadian pop icon assured her late husband that he’s still always on her mind. “I would be lying if I said I’m fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you’re there… I miss you,” she wrote. The only difference between the two messages was the last line, which was “I miss you” written in French.

After meeting very early in Celine’s career when she was just a pre-teen, René and Celine reconnected when she was an adult and fell in love. They tied the knot in 1994, and they were together until his death in 2016. Together they had three children: René-Charles, 20, Nelson, and Eddy, both 11.

Celine Dion and husband Rene Angelil Academy Awards, Los Angeles, America - 1997
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (722486jd) 'The Royal Variety Performance' 1997 - Celine Dion. ITV ARCHIVE
Celine Dion 41ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS AT THE SHRINE AUDITORIUM, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 24 FEB 1999 February 24, 1999: Los Angeles, CA Celine Dion 41st annual Grammy Awards Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Photo by Eric Charbonneau ® Berliner Studio/BEImages

Celine smiles as she cuddles up to René in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock)

In the years since René’s death, Celine has put her focus on her kids, and she revealed in a May 2021 interview with Today that she was still taking time to reflect on her past and present loves, and she was unsure if she’d date again. “Right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself,” she explained. “I’m not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don’t. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don’t know. I don’t know.”

 