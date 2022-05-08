Prince Harry Lifts Up Shirt To Stay Cool During Polo Match In Santa Barbara: Photos

Prince Harry, 37, is all aboard the SPF train! Likely more used to England’s cloudy weather, the London native chose the best way to protect his skin against Santa Barbra’s harsh beams of sun. In the photos captured by The Daily Mail on May 6, he is seen lifting up is shirt in order to have someone apply sunscreen on his back. During the exchange at a polo game, he also traded in his bright white t-shirt for a navy blue one before practicing for a match.

A staunch polo enthusiast, the Duke of Sussex joined the team “Los Padres” in a recent stint. Given Harry’s many involvements in charity work, it is not surprising that the polo team is dedicated to a good cause as well. Harry’s personal friend and professional polo player Nacho Figueras shared some interesting details on the prince’s involvement on the team.

“Prince Harry is an avid polo enthusiast and player and has played polo all his life. My polo team has a platform where we use the sport and the platform to raise awareness for charities. Harry’s going to be a part of this team,” Nacho told KCLU in Santa Barbara. “Him and I wanted this team to be very local and to pay tribute to Southern California because of him moving here and paying tribute to his new home. It’s going to be a platform for a lot of good things so I’m very excited, proud and honored to be doing this with him,” he added.

View Related Gallery Prince Harry Though The Years: Photos From The Time He Was A Young Royal To Now FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1987 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry waves to photographers whilst holding a 'Thomas The Tank Engine' bag on his first day at a kindergarten in Notting Hill, West London. Britain's Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Thomas The Tank Engine, introducing a new program called 'Thomas And Friends: The Royal Engine' that includes the Queen Elizabeth II and his father Prince Charles as animated characters which will be screened in the US on Netflix on 1 May, 2020 and in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake at 9:05am on 2 May, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)

The brief shirtless polo endeavor took place on the same day as his son Archie Windsor‘s third birthday. Recently, it was revealed that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle almost called their adorable toddler Harrison, as they couldn’t decide between the two names.

Clearly a family man, he also gushed over his wife and children during the 2022 Invictus Games. Harry combined his love for sports with his giving nature when he founded the Invictus Games in 2014. The games are an international sporting event dedicated to wounded veterans, which is a close cause for Harry considering that he served in the army himself. In a touching interview, he opened up about the personal implications the games had for him emotionally.

“When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn’t imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family’s lives could be changed forever if that happened. Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things. I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service,” he told People.