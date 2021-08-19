See Pics

Prince Harry Pictured For The 1st Time Since Daughter Lilibet’s Birth At Charity Polo Match

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at a polo match in Aspen, Colorado on Aug. 19 to raise funds for charity.

Prince Harry was seen in public for the first time since daughter Lilibet‘s birth in June, as he participated in a charity polo match in Aspen, Colorado on Aug. 19. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

Prince Harry’s surprise appearance was also for a good cause, as Page Six reports he was there to raise funds for his charity, Sentebale. For the special occasion, Prince Harry wore a turquoise top and white jodhpurs, while flashing a huge smile for the crowd.

Just before the event, Prince Harry revealed he’d be donating $1.5 million of the proceeds from his forthcoming memoir to the charity as well, according to PEOPLE. “This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it,” he said in a statement.

“Sentebale is grateful for his personal contribution, which will allow the organization to continue operating at full scale and continue providing critical services to at-risk youth in Southern Africa,” said the charity, which Harry co-founded in 2006 to help children affected by HIV in Africa.

Harry added, “The Sentebale Polo Cup is critical to securing the funds needed to advance this important mission, and I’m thrilled to be able to support Sentebale, both in person and financially through a separate charitable donation to meet this immediate need. Our refocussed mission at Sentebale is about addressing the most immediate needs of vulnerable children in Southern Africa, helping them access vital health services, receive necessary care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future.”