Shawn Mendes Goes For Shirtless Beach Swim After Running Into Ex Camila Cabello At Met Gala

The "Treat You Better" singer Shawn Mendes was photographed without a shirt swimming at a beach in Miami a few days after his appearance at the 2022 Met Gala.

By:
May 7, 2022 7:02PM EDT
View gallery
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - Shawn Mendes enjoys the single life as he puts his rippling abs on display during beach day in Miami. Pictured: Shawn Mendes BACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell seen sharing passionate kiss while enjoying the Caribbean sun in St Barts. 28 Mar 2022 Pictured: Sir Paul McCartney. Photo credit: Spread Pictures/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA842749_057.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SBCH / BACKGRID

The always handsome Shawn Mendes, 23, was recently spotted taking a dip at a beach in Miami. The “Stitches” singer looked toned and tanned while stepping out the water in a pair of black swim trunks, with his edgy arm tattoos visible. In the spicy candid photos, he appears to be getting his punk on while fighting gender roles thanks to his dark nail polish. Not sporting any sunglasses, he also seemed to be squinting at the sun while his typically tousled hair was slicked back with sea water.

Shawn Mendes Miami Beach 2022
Shawn Mendes at a Miami Beach, May 2022 (SBCH / BACKGRID)

This time spent swimming comes after his recent run in with ex girlfriend, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello at the 2022 Met Gala. However, he apparently wasn’t at the beach to blow off stress from the interaction. An exclusive source who is close to Shawn told HollywoodLife that the former couple were happy to see each other at the event, as they still desire to remain friends. “Camila and Shawn have remained cordial to each other since their breakup and have spoken, and gotten together, on several different occasions. They are both very outspoken about having a lot of love for each other still,” said the source.

Shawn Mendes 2022 Met Gala
Shawn Mendes at the 2022 Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

At the 2022 Met Gala, Shawn was dressed in a sauve navy blue and maroon coat designed by the legendary Tommy Hilfiger. He also wore fitting pointy black boots that made him look like a dashing prince, and you guessed it—dark nail polish. Guess the paint didn’t wash off in his trip to the ocean a few days later!

However, the recent beach pics after his appearance at Met Gala aren’t the first time fans have caught a glimpse of the Canadian pop star’s bod, as he posted an enticing TikTok of him moonwalking shirtless to his new single “When You’re Gone” in March 2022. In the video, he performs the notoriously difficult dance move effortlessly, appearing to be lighthearted despite the song’s emotional lyrics. Looks like there’s nothing holding him back!

More From Our Partners

ad