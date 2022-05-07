Shawn Mendes Goes For Shirtless Beach Swim After Running Into Ex Camila Cabello At Met Gala

The always handsome Shawn Mendes, 23, was recently spotted taking a dip at a beach in Miami. The “Stitches” singer looked toned and tanned while stepping out the water in a pair of black swim trunks, with his edgy arm tattoos visible. In the spicy candid photos, he appears to be getting his punk on while fighting gender roles thanks to his dark nail polish. Not sporting any sunglasses, he also seemed to be squinting at the sun while his typically tousled hair was slicked back with sea water.

This time spent swimming comes after his recent run in with ex girlfriend, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello at the 2022 Met Gala. However, he apparently wasn’t at the beach to blow off stress from the interaction. An exclusive source who is close to Shawn told HollywoodLife that the former couple were happy to see each other at the event, as they still desire to remain friends. “Camila and Shawn have remained cordial to each other since their breakup and have spoken, and gotten together, on several different occasions. They are both very outspoken about having a lot of love for each other still,” said the source.

At the 2022 Met Gala, Shawn was dressed in a sauve navy blue and maroon coat designed by the legendary Tommy Hilfiger. He also wore fitting pointy black boots that made him look like a dashing prince, and you guessed it—dark nail polish. Guess the paint didn’t wash off in his trip to the ocean a few days later!

However, the recent beach pics after his appearance at Met Gala aren’t the first time fans have caught a glimpse of the Canadian pop star’s bod, as he posted an enticing TikTok of him moonwalking shirtless to his new single “When You’re Gone” in March 2022. In the video, he performs the notoriously difficult dance move effortlessly, appearing to be lighthearted despite the song’s emotional lyrics. Looks like there’s nothing holding him back!