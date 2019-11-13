Watch
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Get Very Personal Tattoos Together — See Videos

After acting oh-so in love at a Clippers game, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had a private date night — at a tattoo studio! The couple both got new ink, and the pieces are extra meaningful.

What relationship level is “getting tattoos together”? Because Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello just did that? While the “Señorita” collaborators and real-life couple didn’t get matching ink, they shared the experience of getting pieces with deep, personal meaning to themselves. Tattoo artist Kane Navasard revealed in a November 12 Instagram story that Shawn and Camila, who have been dating for five months, visited his parlor in Los Angeles to both get small pieces done. Shawn, adorably, got the letter “A” behind his right ear, in honor of his 16-year-old sister, Aaliyah Mendes. Aww!

While Shawn has multiple tattoos, the occasion marked Camila’s first time getting inked. For her inaugural tat, she opted for a quote from the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow-starring movie, Shakespeare in Love: “It’s a mystery”. Kane showed off the delicate tattoo, located on her right ring finger, in a cute video captioned, “Welcome to the club.” Shawn’s video was captioned, “for the man”.

Shawn and Camila’s session in the chair came one day after they were spotted sharing major PDA at an LA Clippers basketball game. Rapt fans obviously filmed the whole thing, with one eyewitness telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, “Camila and Shawn looked really happy together and couldn’t stop smiling the whole night. They were acting very flirtatious, whispering in each other’s ears, and giggling throughout the entire game.” The eyewitness added that Shawn and Camila “looked really in love,” and sadly declined to be on the kiss cam.

The night prior, November 10, they partied the night away at Julia Michaels‘ 90s-themed birthday party, with Selena Gomez. They had just both taken home multiple People’s Choice Awards, so they had a lot to celebrate that night!