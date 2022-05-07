Kylie Jenner Sunbathes In A Beige Bikini As She Enjoys A Pina Colada: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 24, is looking incredible in her latest pic! The makeup mogul laid back on a lounge chair outside under the sun while wearing a beige bikini, in a brand new pic she posted to Instagram on May 7. She also wore a wicker-style sun hat that she held over her face and had a frozen pina colada and a pair of sunglasses on the table next to her. Another pic showed the cool beverage up close as she held it and it included a red straw inside of the glass and a freshly cut piece of pineapple.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdRPr-xvy6B/

“piña colada please,” she wrote in the caption before her followers responded with many compliments. “Beautiful girl,” one follower wrote while another shared several heart-eyed emojis. “That’s my summer girl,” a third shared while a fourth called her “so pretty.”

View Related Gallery KarJenner Sisters On Boats: See Kendall In Her Bikini & More Hot Summer Pics EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Before Kylie wowed with her latest social media pics, she did so at the 2022 Met Gala. The beauty wore a wedding gown that featured sheer short-sleeves and a neckline that evolved into a sweet-heart neckline corset bodice and full feathered skirt. She also accessorized the look with a white backwards trucker hat that was decorated with a veil and more feather embellishments from the skirt.

The look was definitely one of the most talked about of the night and proved Kylie can pull off just about anything and have it become a trend! Her mom and sisters also made lasting impressions at the gala, including Kim Kardashian, who wore Marilyn Monroe‘s sparkly nude-colored dress from 1962.

When Kylie’s not getting attention for her bikinis and Met Gala outfits, she’s doing so because of the interest in her relationship with the father of her two children, Travis Scott. The rapper reportedly gifted Kylie a getaway to Turks and Caicos recently for Mother’s Day and they plan on spending some quality time together with their four-year-old daughter Stormi and their three-month-old son.

“Travis wanted to take Kylie away for Mother’s Day because he really wanted to show her how special she is to him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He is getting ready to get back to performing and touring again and he thought it would be super special to get away with just them and their children.”