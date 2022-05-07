Kendall Jenner Reveals BF Devin Booker Is Her Phone Lock Screen: Photo

Kendall Jenner, 26, flaunted her love for her boyfriend Devin Booker on May 5. The model took to her Instagram story to promote Thursday’s episode of her family’s reality show, The Kardashians on Hulu, and revealed she has the 25-year-old basketball player as her photo for her phone’s lock screen. The post included a screenshot of the lock screen, which showed a black and white pic of the back of Devin standing in his white basketball jersey, as well as a reminder that the show’s new episode was airing on Hulu.

“A new episode of The Kardashians is now on Hulu,” the reminder read. The screenshot also showed the time, 5:05 as well as the day and date, Thursday, May 5. Kendall didn’t add any text to the post, but it was clear to see she was showing support for both her beau and her show.

Before her latest public display of love for Devin, Kendall wowed at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. She wore a black sheer tank top and a high-waisted, poofy ruffled skirt as she kept her hair down with bleached eyebrows. Although many fans were hoping to see Devin by her side for the big event, a source recently told us that he would most likely not be there because of an injury that has recently kept him out of games with his basketball team, the Phoenix Suns.

“As much as Devin would love to be there to support Kendall at the Met Gala, don’t expect him to make an appearance,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before the gala. “Right now, Devin is dealing with a hamstring strain which he suffered last week, so he’s been forced to sit out the past few playoff games.”

Kendall and Devin first started dating in 2020 and went Instagram public with it in Feb. 2021. Since then, they’ve still kept their romance pretty private for the most part but aren’t afraid to occasionally show off their adoration for each other through social media pics and/or PDA-filled public outings.