Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7.

Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.

The outing comes amid Kendall’s media tour for her new reality show, The Kardashians, which is set to drop on Hulu on April 14. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kenny made a rare public comment about her boyfriend of almost two years — sharing that she doesn’t miss watching any of his basketball games! “Of course [I watch]. I watch every game unless I have…last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I like sit with my phone wherever I am,” she said to Jimmy Kimmel.

Kendall revealed that she’s been a massive NBA fan ever since big sister Khloe Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom, who formerly played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Khloe, 37, wed Lamar, now 42, back in 2009, after just a few weeks of dating — but the pair ultimately split in 2013 and divorced by 22016. “Yeah, [I became a sports nut because of this]. I’ve always been a fan of basketball since basically with Khloé…I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young so I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time,” Kendall added.

Last night as a busy one for the model: not only did she accompany her sisters Khloe, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian along with mom Kris Jenner at Kimmel — she also attended Devin’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kenny sat next to sister Kylie Jenner, court side as they rooted for Devin, looking stylish and fab the entire time.