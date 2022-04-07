See Pics

Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

BACKGRID
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Still going strong! Kendall spends time with boyfriend Devin Booker while out running errands in L.A. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Kendall Jenner and NBA boyfriend Devin Booker enjoy late night date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Ca Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 20 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and her NBA baller boyfriend Devin Booker step out for lunch in SoHo. Kendall kept things casual in flared pants paired with sandals and an unbuttoned shirt. Devin rocked a pair of Converse sneakers and a beige top. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7.

Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.

Kendall and Devin were spotted in LA on April 7. (BACKGRID)

The outing comes amid Kendall’s media tour for her new reality show, The Kardashians, which is set to drop on Hulu on April 14. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kenny made a rare public comment about her boyfriend of almost two years — sharing that she doesn’t miss watching any of his basketball games! “Of course [I watch]. I watch every game unless I have…last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I like sit with my phone wherever I am,” she said to Jimmy Kimmel.

Kendall revealed that she’s been a massive NBA fan ever since big sister  Khloe Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom, who formerly played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Khloe, 37, wed Lamar, now 42, back in 2009, after just a few weeks of dating — but the pair ultimately split in 2013 and divorced by 22016. “Yeah, [I became a sports nut because of this]. I’ve always been a fan of basketball since basically with Khloé…I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young so I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time,” Kendall added.

Related Gallery

Kendall Jenner: See Photos Of Her Best Crop Top Looks With Jeans, Short Shorts & More

Kendall Jenner shows off her toned midriff lunching with FaI Khadra.NO PR/BRAND - NO VOGUE.COM - NO SOCIAL MEDIA - NO YOUTUBE USAGESPictured: Kendall JennerRef: SPL5287990 050222 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Paris Jacquemus-Collection Fall 2021 Ready To Wear Model on the Runway Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner Photo: Courtesy of Jacquemus Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5235715 300621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights
Paris Jacquemus-Collection Fall 2021 Ready To Wear Model on the Runway Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner Photo: Courtesy of Jacquemus Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5235715 300621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights

Last night as a busy one for the model: not only did she accompany her sisters Khloe, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian along with mom Kris Jenner at Kimmel — she also attended Devin’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kenny sat next to sister Kylie Jenner, court side as they rooted for Devin, looking stylish and fab the entire time.