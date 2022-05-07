Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn, 15, Wears Janet Jackson’s Suit At Kentucky Derby Pre-Party

Anna Nicole Smith‘s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, appears to be living her best life at the ripe old age of 15! The adorable teenager, who is her late mother’s look-a-like, was spotted hanging out with none other than superstar Janet Jackson at a Kentucky Derby pre-party called the Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday (May 6). And as fate would have it, Dannielynn was rocking one of Janet’s iconic ensembles that she wore to the same event in 2003!

The outfit was purchased during a charity auction by Dannielynn’s father Larry Birkhead, according to his Instagram post, where he shared snaps of his daughter trying it on before the gala. “Dannielynn is wearing Janet Jackson’s personal outfit that Janet wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala,” he wrote. “It was purchased as a part of Janet’s @juliens_auctions benefitting charity. Ironically, Janet is expected to attend tonight.”

Hours later, Larry shared more photos from the event, where Dannielynn bumped into Janet. Looking absolutely fabulous, Dannielynn posed like a pro alongside the “Rhythm Nation” singer in the fitted black suit, which featured a beaded, leather belt. She completed Janet’s signature style with the embroidered flower broach, newsie cap and a black tie. “Janet was so gracious and complimentary of Dannielynn in her outfit,” Larry captioned the photo album. “She made Dannielynn so happy and even graciously posed for a photo with us.”

View Related Gallery Anna Nicole Smith: Photos Of The Late Pin-Up Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Volland/E! Tv/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5868886b) Anna Nicole Smith The Anna Nicole Smith Show - 2002 E! Entertainment Television USA Television Tv Classics Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead 45th Annual Kentucky Derby, Arrivals, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky, USA - 04 May 2019

The Kentucky Derby is a longstanding tradition for the father/daughter duo. Last year, Larry shared snaps of Dannielynn sporting a turquoise suit by Jovani as they prepared to head out to Churchill Downs. “Even though our favorite event The Barnstable-Brown Party won’t be back until next year, we decided to head out on this beautiful day to Churchill Downs racetrack in preparation for The Kentucky Derby,” Larry wrote. Back in 2019, Dannielynn was once again the spitting image of her iconic mom, as she donned a pink dress for the famous horse race.

Larry has previously dubbed Dannielynn her mother’s “legacy,” as the mother and daughter have an uncanny resemblance, which grows more apparent as the young beauty ages. Dannielynn was just 5-months-old when Anna Nicole — who grew famous as a Guess? model and reality star — died of an accidental drug overdose on February 8, 2007.

A source close to Larry EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how he keeps Anna Nicole alive – by sharing memories of her to Dannielynn. “Larry constantly talks about Dannielynn’s mom,” our insider revealed. “When Anna passed, Larry vowed to everyone that he would do that and he’s succeeded. Larry is really private when it comes to Dannielynn, but he reminds her constantly about her mom and tells her daily how much she looks just like her. She is a spitting image of her mother and Larry loves that.”