Janet Jackson Rocks Leather Trench For Rare Public Appearance Before Kentucky Derby

Janet Jackson looked ultra edgy in a black trench coat when she showed up to the Barnstable Brown Gala the night before her much anticipated performance.

By:
May 7, 2022 12:38PM EDT
Janet Jackson Barnstable Brown 2022
View gallery
Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Janet Jackson Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala, Louisville, USA - 06 May 2022
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Smiling Janet Jackson seen for the FIRST TIME since the revealing documentary about her life aired as she twirls round in the street on Wednesday. Janet is spotted leaving a florist in central London after not being seen for over a YEAR in the capital where she lives. The singer who has just done a Netflix documentary about her career and life looked dressed down in an Alexander Wang tracksuit with her hair in braids with one blue braid. Janet looked happier than ever after moving on from her divorce from Wissam Al Mana. Janet has invested in a mobile phone holder since being caught driving with her mobile in her hand last year. Janet was also spotted bumping into her makeup artist Coura Ly.Pictured: Janet JacksonBACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: C Michael Stewart/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

When most people think of Janet Jackson, they don’t necessarily think of horse racing. However, on May 6 2022, the Grammy award winning pop sensation made a rare appearance at the Barnstable Brown Gala, an event held the night before the Kentucky Derby.

When Miss Jackson showed up at the Gala, she appeared to exude confidence as always with sleek all black attire. The “Nasty” singer looked chic and sophisticated while wearing a long black leather trench coat with a shiny collar and chunky punk inspired boots. Clearly knowing how to accessorize, she complemented the look with a plethora of thick bracelets, dangly gold hoop earrings, and lashes for days. Her braids were neatly wrapped in a tight bun on the top of her head, while the rest of her makeup was a subtle nude glam.

Janet Jackson Barnstable Brown Gala 2022
Janet Jackson at the Barnstable Brown Gala in 2022 (C Michael Stewart/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

The “Rhythm Nation” singer is booked to perform a show at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, the same city where the Kentucky Derby is held, on On May 7, 2022. She will be performing with R&B group New Edition, and this will be her first time taking the stage in three years, according to WLKY News in Louisville.

In April, she gave a teaser of the performance on her TikTok account when she showed off some seriously impressive dance moves to her 2007 hit “Feedback.” “In rehearsals for #85DegreeWest Derby Night May 7th in Kentucky at @LynnFamilyStadium! Can’t wait to see u guys there! Tickets at seatgeek.com/janet-jackson-tickets,” she excitedly told her eager fans. Now 55 years old, the singer and dancer has proven that she still has what it takes and more for her upcoming performance.

Opting to live her life more out of the limelight in recent years, Janet was photographed in public for the first time in almost a year in March 2022. This is five years after she gave birth to her only child, a boy named Eissa in 2017 at the age of 50. Unsurprisingly, she also decided to keep her son’s life out of the public eye and away from her social media. And despite Janet’s divorce and custody battle with Eissa’s father, Wissam Al Mana, the recent photos of Janet show that she is thriving more than ever.

More From Our Partners

ad