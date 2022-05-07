Janet Jackson Rocks Leather Trench For Rare Public Appearance Before Kentucky Derby

When most people think of Janet Jackson, they don’t necessarily think of horse racing. However, on May 6 2022, the Grammy award winning pop sensation made a rare appearance at the Barnstable Brown Gala, an event held the night before the Kentucky Derby.

When Miss Jackson showed up at the Gala, she appeared to exude confidence as always with sleek all black attire. The “Nasty” singer looked chic and sophisticated while wearing a long black leather trench coat with a shiny collar and chunky punk inspired boots. Clearly knowing how to accessorize, she complemented the look with a plethora of thick bracelets, dangly gold hoop earrings, and lashes for days. Her braids were neatly wrapped in a tight bun on the top of her head, while the rest of her makeup was a subtle nude glam.

The “Rhythm Nation” singer is booked to perform a show at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, the same city where the Kentucky Derby is held, on On May 7, 2022. She will be performing with R&B group New Edition, and this will be her first time taking the stage in three years, according to WLKY News in Louisville.

In April, she gave a teaser of the performance on her TikTok account when she showed off some seriously impressive dance moves to her 2007 hit “Feedback.” “In rehearsals for #85DegreeWest Derby Night May 7th in Kentucky at @LynnFamilyStadium! Can’t wait to see u guys there! Tickets at seatgeek.com/janet-jackson-tickets,” she excitedly told her eager fans. Now 55 years old, the singer and dancer has proven that she still has what it takes and more for her upcoming performance.

Opting to live her life more out of the limelight in recent years, Janet was photographed in public for the first time in almost a year in March 2022. This is five years after she gave birth to her only child, a boy named Eissa in 2017 at the age of 50. Unsurprisingly, she also decided to keep her son’s life out of the public eye and away from her social media. And despite Janet’s divorce and custody battle with Eissa’s father, Wissam Al Mana, the recent photos of Janet show that she is thriving more than ever.