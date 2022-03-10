Janet Jackson Rocks Sweats As She’s Pictured In Public For The 1st Time In Nearly A Year

Janet Jackson was dressed super casual while out and about in London on March 10. It’s her first public outing since her highly watched tell-all documentary came out.

Janet Jackson, 55, took a stroll in Central London on Thursday, March 10, marking the first time the superstar’s been seen in public in nearly one year. The “Rhythm Nation” hitmaker was photographed all smiles while exiting a florist shop in England’s capital where she now lives. Janet, whose life was showcased in the new tell-all documentary on Lifetime and A&E, was dressed in a casual black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. She also rocked a gray scarf, a black head scarf, black sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers.

The last time Janet was seen in public was May 2021. She’s kept a pretty low profile in the past year, although she did participate in some virtual press interviews to promote her documentary series. She appeared on The Real via Zoom on January 28 and chatted with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show February 3. She was also featured as the cover story for Allure‘s February 2022 issue.

The Janet Jackson documentary series premiered January 28 and 29 on Lifetime and A&E. The four-part special focused on so many different aspects of Janet’s life, including her brother Michael Jackson‘s scandals, her private life as a mom, and even the infamous Super Bowl Halftime Show. She also opened up about her complicated relationship with her late father, Joe Jackson, as a kid, although she denied he was ever abusive.

Janet’s been living in London with her son Eissa Al Mana, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Quatari businessman, Wissam Al Mana. The five-time Grammy winner sweetly spoke about her son in the documentary. “The biggest change in my life is my son Eissa. He’s my heart, he’s my life,” she said in part 4 of the series. “He’s my heart, he’s my life…I love being a mother, I love my new job.”