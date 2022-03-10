See Pic

Janet Jackson Rocks Sweats As She’s Pictured In Public For The 1st Time In Nearly A Year

Janet Jackson
Backgrid
Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Smiling Janet Jackson seen for the FIRST TIME since the revealing documentary about her life aired as she twirls round in the street on Wednesday. Janet is spotted leaving a florist in central London after not being seen for over a YEAR in the capital where she lives. The singer who has just done a Netflix documentary about her career and life looked dressed down in an Alexander Wang tracksuit with her hair in braids with one blue braid. Janet looked happier than ever after moving on from her divorce from Wissam Al Mana. Janet has invested in a mobile phone holder since being caught driving with her mobile in her hand last year. Janet was also spotted bumping into her makeup artist Coura Ly.Pictured: Janet JacksonBACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - A Chauffeurless Janet Jackson has fun driving herself around London and was seen sneezing and snoozing in between picking her nose! Safe distancing during the coronavirus has taken away one of Janet Jackson’s luxuries… her personal chauffeur… so Janet has had to start driving herself around. Jackson was seen pulled over waiting for her assistant. Thinking she couldn’t be seen, her manners let slip and she was seen picking her nose with her green-painted fingernails. She was also seen sneezing and what looked like snoozing and playing around with her braided hair. **SHOT ON 07/02/2020** Pictured: Janet Jackson BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*
Janet Jackson Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Press Room, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, USA - 29 Mar 2019 Wearing Jean-Paul Gaultier Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *9731945cb View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Janet Jackson was dressed super casual while out and about in London on March 10. It’s her first public outing since her highly watched tell-all documentary came out.

Janet Jackson, 55, took a stroll in Central London on Thursday, March 10, marking the first time the superstar’s been seen in public in nearly one year. The “Rhythm Nation” hitmaker was photographed all smiles while exiting a florist shop in England’s capital where she now lives. Janet, whose life was showcased in the new tell-all documentary on Lifetime and A&E, was dressed in a casual black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. She also rocked a gray scarf, a black head scarf, black sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers.

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson seen in London, England on March 10, 2022 (Photo: Backgrid)

The last time Janet was seen in public was May 2021. She’s kept a pretty low profile in the past year, although she did participate in some virtual press interviews to promote her documentary series. She appeared on The Real via Zoom on January 28 and chatted with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show February 3. She was also featured as the cover story for Allure‘s February 2022 issue.

The Janet Jackson documentary series premiered January 28 and 29 on Lifetime and A&E. The four-part special focused on so many different aspects of Janet’s life, including her brother Michael Jackson‘s scandals, her private life as a mom, and even the infamous Super Bowl Halftime Show. She also opened up about her complicated relationship with her late father, Joe Jackson, as a kid, although she denied he was ever abusive.

Related Gallery

Janet Jackson: See Then & Now Photos Of Iconic Pop Star Through The Years

Singer Janet Jackson. Singer Janet Jackson.
Janet Jackson Diamond Pop Awards in Antwerp, Belgium - 1989
Singing star Janet Jackson is shown receiving her star on the "Hollywood walk of Fame" in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles Hollywood walk of Fame Jackson, Los Angeles, USA

Janet’s been living in London with her son Eissa Al Mana, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Quatari businessman, Wissam Al Mana. The five-time Grammy winner sweetly spoke about her son in the documentary. “The biggest change in my life is my son Eissa. He’s my heart, he’s my life,” she said in part 4 of the series. “He’s my heart, he’s my life…I love being a mother, I love my new job.”