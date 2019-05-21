Bethenny Frankel Reveals ‘RHONY’ Cast’s Reunion Dresses & Fans Are Screaming ‘JOVANI’

Bethenny Frankel took to Instagram on May 21 to share pics of the ‘RHONY’ cast during the filming of the reunion and fans pointed out their fabulous dresses while referencing a joke from one of the show’s episodes.

Bethenny Frankel, 48, happily shared some gorgeous pics of herself, Andy Cohen, 50, and her co-stars from Real Housewives of New York on May 21, which were taken during the filming of the show’s season 11 reunion, and fans were in awe of the ladies’ dresses! In one snapshot, which Andy also posted, Bethenny and Andy are posing outside of the studio they filmed in with Bethenny’s dogs, Biggy and Smallz, and in the others, Bethenny and her RHONY castmates, including Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Sonja Morgan are posing together inside during the filming. “Judgement day… aka #RHONYreunion episode! Made it through another season of #RHONY. #DogDayAfternoon 🐕🐶,” Bethenny captioned the photos.

Fans couldn’t help but use the opportunity to reply to Bethenny’s photos with funny comments that were in reference to an incident that happened during the show’s Aug. 15 episode. During the episode, Dorinda was seen heckling castmate Luann during her cabaret show by screaming out “Jovani!” in reference to Luann’s dress designer for the show. Dorinda, who is friends with the New York based designer, worked with him to help style Luann for her show for free as a favor and she heckled Luann during the performance because she was mad that her boyfriend wasn’t invited to the opening night of the show. It definitely became a memorable moment during the season and fans were all about bringing it back with responses to Bethenny’s latest reunion post.

“Looks like Lu and Dorinda are both wearing JOVANI • JOVANI • JOVANI !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” one fan replied to Bethenny’s pics. “Are Luann and Dorinda wearing the same Jovani dress?” another asked. “Dorinda better be in jovani,” a third response read. “JOVANI,” yet another read.

Although Bethenny didn’t reveal all the designers of the dresses in her reunion post, Dorinda told The Lookbook backstage at the reunion that she’s decided to stop wearing Jovani’s dresses. “I’ve decided to shy away from the $400 pageant dresses,” she told the site. “I called up my old friend Naeem Khan,” [and wore a] “strapless, old-world glamorous, sequined gold-red” [dress for the reunion]. “I think I’m gonna let Luann just fully take on the Jovani thing,” she concluded.