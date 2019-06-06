Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter DannieLynn, 12, Is All Grown-Up & Mirror Image Of Mom In New Glam Pics

DannieLynn Birkhead looks more and more like her mom Anna Nicole Smith as she continues to grow up!

We can’t get over DannieLynn Birkhead, 12, and how much she looks like her mother, Anna Nicole Smith! The cute 12-year-old posed with her dad Larry, 46, in a pink floral dress and gold sandals for his latest Instagram post. DannieLynn smiled upon receiving Hamilton tickets from her dad, according to his caption. The young woman posed with her dad by wrapping her arm around him, holding up the tickets with him, then a solo shot of her excitedly showing the tickets and holding up a peace sign with her fingers.

“Surprised Dannielynn with @hamiltonmusical tickets for her 7th grade graduation,” Larry said in his Instagram comment. “I think she was happy! hamiltonlouisville #hamilton #graduation #kycenterforthearts.” DannieLynn surely looked over-the-moon posing on beautiful green grass in Louisville, Kentucky.

DannieLynn has grown up in the public eye, since her mother was a famous model and actress. She tragically died in 2007, so DannieLynn has had go through childhood without her mom present in her life. She has, though, through the years. shown how strong her bond is with her father. The two attend the Kentucky Derby annually, and DannieLynn has increasingly looked more and more like her mother with every passing year.

A source close to Larry EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how he keeps Anna Nicole alive – by sharing memories of her to DannieLynn. “Larry constantly talks about Dannielynn’s mom,” our source revealed. “When Anna passed, Larry vowed to everyone that he would do that and he’s succeeded. Larry is really private when it comes to Dannielynn, but he reminds her constantly about her mom and tells her daily how much she looks just like her. She is a spitting image of her mother and Larry loves that.”