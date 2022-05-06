Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Maxi Dress For Dinner With Cooke Maroney 3 Months After Giving Birth

Jennifer Lawrence took a brief break from parenting to enjoy dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The 31-year-old new mom kept things simple in a green maxi dress and long black sweater. JLaw let her hair down for the night and accessorized with a couple of necklaces. She was also spotted carrying a bag from Hermes.

The Oscar winner had a date night dinner with husband Cooke Maroney. The parents have started to emerge in public more and more since welcoming their first child earlier this year. It was first reported in February 2022 that JLaw had given birth, but the actress has not publicly confirmed her baby’s date of birth.

Jennifer was spotted in early March going for a hike in Los Angeles. Jennifer and Cooke were seen for the first time since their baby’s birth in early April going out to dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel. Less than a week later, the couple took their baby for a walk in Los Angeles with Cooke’s parents.

Even before she gave birth, Jennifer was open about wanting to keep her child’s life out of the public eye. “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work,” Jennifer told Vanity Fair.

Jennifer was pregnant all throughout the Don’t Look Up press tour and stunned in a variety of maternity looks. The Netflix film was her first film since her brief appearance in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The new is gearing up for two very highly-anticipated projects.

She recently wrapped the film Red, White and Water, a new drama about a US soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home. Jennifer will also play Elizabeth Holmes in a film adaptation of the best-selling non-fiction book Bad Blood.