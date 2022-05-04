Blac Chyna Dresses Like Marilyn Monroe After Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Moment & Losing Defamation Case

Blac Chyna doesn’t appear to be phased after losing her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashian family. In fact, she seemed to be keeping the memory alive a few days later as she dressed up in a similar vibe to Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look from Monday (May 2), which happened only hours after the case verdict was read. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the reality star flaunted a clip of her Marilyn Monroe-inspired style, which came less than 48 hours of Kim showing up to the New York fashion event in a dress once worn by the late iconic actress!

In the Instagram video, Blac Chyna dons a sparkling, sequin gown that looks much like the one Kim sported for the Met, which Marilyn had originally worn for her famous birthday tribute to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. While Blac Chyna’s attire was a bit more revealing, with see-through fabric and cut outs on the sides, it still gave quite a glow like the dress did for Kim and Marilyn. Rocking her new blonde waves, Blac Chyna topped off the glamourous look with a set of dangling, diamond earrings.

Kim was the first of the Kardashian clan to be declared not guilty in Blac Chyna’s defamation case before the judge cleared the rest of her family on Monday. “On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, I want to express our appreciation to the jury,” Kardashian family lawyer Michael Rhodes told HollywoodLife at the time. “We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed.”

Shortly after Monday’s verdict, Blac Chyna’s lawyers said they were going to make an appeal. The fashion designer, who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian, sued for $100 million after she claims the Kardashians defamed her and had her E! Network reality show with Rob, Rob & Chyna, cancelled.