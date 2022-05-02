JoJo Siwa Holds Hands With Ex Kylie Prew On Surprise Trip To Walt Disney World In Florida

Are JoJo Siwa and ex Kylie Prew back on? The former couple was spotted holding hands in Florida’s Walt Disney World as they strolled through the park with JoJo’s father, Tom Siwa. Tom posted a carousel of pictures from their trip on May 1 to Instagram, sparking strong reconciliation rumors amongst fans, who already had the idea that the exes were giving their love another shot.

The first photo Tom shared was a selfie of the three of them, with JoJo and Kylie, both 18, smiling wide on either side of Tom, 51. The second photo was yet another selfie from a ride at the park, in which JoJo and Kylie are seated next to each other and JoJo is puckering up her lips as if she plans to give Kylie a kiss on the cheek. The next photo was another ride seflie with the last being a shot of the three walking hand in hand cheerfully through the park. JoJo and Kylie both wore 101 Dalmation shirts and JoJo rocked Minnie Mouse ears with a white bow covered in black polka dots.

Fans previously had suspicion that JoJo and Kylie got back together after breaking up in November 2021, especially after JoJo openly shared that she was deeply in love – something she previously said she felt with Kylie. “I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love,” the Dance Moms alum told Extra April 25. “I am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome.” She did not reveal who had the key to her heart, but fans were guessing Kylie was back in the picture. Now, with the images shared by Tom, fans are convinced. “Omg omg omg Jojo and Kylie are back together!!!! I hope,” one excited fan commented. “OMG TOM SPILLED THE BEANS! Love it … love them,” another exclaimed.

JoJo and Kylie originally began dating in 2020 after meeting on a cruise ship in 2019. They started a platonic friendship, but eventually fell for each other. They announced their romance publicly on Valentine’s Day 2021, which was their first as a couple. “No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7,” JoJo wrote in a sweet tribute on Instagram at the time. “I love you more than you’ll ever know!” The singer and actress officially came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community just weeks prior to introducing Kylie to the world.

The two were never shy about the love they shared going forward, but they split months later in November as JoJo was competing on Dancing With the Stars with pro Jenna Johnson. Their pairing made Dancing With the Stars history, as it was the first same-sex pair team to compete together on the show. During the competition, which JoJo eventually placed second in, fans noticed she was posting with Kylie less and less. JoJo confirmed they broke up in November. “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up,” she confirmed on the This Is Paris podcast. “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

Whether they’re just friends or rekindling their sweet romance, fans are certainly happy to see the two teens enjoying some time together.