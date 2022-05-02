Addison Rae Sparkles In Silver Sequin Halter Dress At The 2022 Met Gala: Photos

Addison Rae, 21, was one of many fashionable celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. The influencer wore a silver sequined dress with a halter top at the annual event and it went all the way down to her feet. She had her long brown hair down and hanging over her back and she accessorized with silver hoop earrings. Her natural-looking makeup was also on point.

In addition to Addison, other noteworthy celebs who attended this year’s Met Gala include all the KarJenner sisters, including her friend Kourtney Kardashian, and their mom Kris Jenner, Blake Lively, and Vanessa Hudgens. The “Gilded Glamour” theme brought out some epic fashion choices and the stars didn’t disappoint. From sheer and flowing dresses to sparkly outfits with hats, there was a style for every fashion lover!

The 2022 Met Gala was Addison’s second gala. She made her debut appearance at the event last year and looked absolutely gorgeous. Her outfit included a red sleeveless figure-flattering dress with clasps in the front. She paired it with matching red shoes and accessorized with sparkly bracelets and rings as her blonde shoulder-length hair was down.

Shortly after Addison made headlines at the 2021 Met Gala, people started speculating that her red dress was actually her pal Kourtney’s dress, which the realty star wore at a 2019 Christmas party. Although the dresses looked similar, they seemed to be indeed different, with Kourtney’s being strapless at the top. Regardless, both were shades of red and came from the 2003 Tom Ford for Gucci collection and they looked fantastic on each gal.

With a lot of attention for her fashion and two Met Galas under her belt, it’s clear to see that Addison is becoming a fashion icon all on her own. We look forward to seeing what other kinds of outfits she shows off either at an event or on social media soon!