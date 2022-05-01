Kendall Jenner & BFF Hailey Bieber Twin In Brown Before Heading To Met Gala In NYC: Photos

Kendall Jenner, 26, and Hailey Bieber, 25, flaunted their epic style during their latest outing together. The models, who are also BFFs, went to Lola Taverna in the West Village for dinner and then headed to fashion journalist Derek Blasberg‘s 40th birthday party at the newly reopened Hotel Chelsea on Saturday. They linked arms at one point as they wore different brown outfits with faux fur and looked incredible.

Kendall’s outfit included a faux fur coat over a brown top and brown leather skirt while Hailey’s included a brown leather jacket with faux fur in the collar area and sleeves area over a brown and white patterned top and brown flared out pants. Kendall also added black PVC-style knee-high boots with pointy toes and had her hair down while Hailey wore slip-on sandal-style shoes and had her hair up as she rocked small hoop earrings. The beauties also added classy makeup looks as they smiled and strolled by cameras.

Kendall and Hailey weren’t the only stars at the party. They attended the festive event among other celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily James, Karlie Kloss, and Rebel Wilson. It seemed like quite the night for all of them as they dressed to impress and celebrated Derek’s special day.

View Related Gallery The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wears Leather: Photos Of The Famous Family The Kardashians love making a statement when it comes to fashion, always proving ahead of the trends. One look they all adore is without a doubt leather. Whether it's a dress, a jacket, or a pair of pants, the KarJenner gals have worn a plethora of leather looks over the years. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie have all nailed the style, taking animal skin out onto the red carpet, around town, and to date nights at Nobu. One of Kendall's hottest leather looks was this strapless mini dress she wore to the Chrome Hearts party during Paris Fashion Week on Sep. 25, 2018. Bringing some drama, her little black dress featured a wild gold, glitter ruffle. From Kylie's sexy leather mini dresses to Kourtney's crop tops & Khloe's jackets, the girls have proven their experts at rocking anything from full-grain to soft, suede. Scroll through the gallery to see all of the sisters' best leather looks!

Kendall and Hailey’s latest outing together comes just two days before they’re set to make appearances at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. It’s one of the Big Apple’s most anticipated fashionable events, so all eyes will be on them and the other attendees. This will also reportedly be the first Met Gala where all the KarJenner sisters will be in attendance along with their mom Kris Jenner.

Before Kendall and Hailey hit up New York, they were spotted having a great time at Coachella in California over the past two weeks. They watched Hailey’s hubby Justin Bieber perform and were photographed mingling in the crowd as they enjoyed the music.