Kendall Jenner & BFF Hailey Bieber Twin In Brown Before Heading To Met Gala In NYC: Photos

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber wowed in matching faux fur as they attended Derek Blasberg's 40th birthday party among other celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily James, and Karlie Kloss.

By:
May 1, 2022 11:21AM EDT
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber
View gallery
Bella Hadid attends Variety's Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Capriani Midtown on April 5, 2019 in New York CityVariety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime, Arrivals, Cipriani 42nd St, New York, USA - 05 Apr 2019
Singer Katy Perry is seen outside 'Good Morning America' 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 22 Feb 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber stun as they arrive for Fai's Oliver People's launch. The two model pals put on a stunning display in black leather as they headed to the event to support good pal, Fai Chandra's collaboration with the famed Sunglass company. **SHOT ON 01/11/2022** Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner, 26, and Hailey Bieber, 25, flaunted their epic style during their latest outing together. The models, who are also BFFs, went to Lola Taverna in the West Village for dinner and then headed to fashion journalist Derek Blasberg‘s 40th birthday party at the newly reopened Hotel Chelsea on Saturday. They linked arms at one point as they wore different brown outfits with faux fur and looked incredible.

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber in their brown outfits. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Kendall’s outfit included a faux fur coat over a brown top and brown leather skirt while Hailey’s included a brown leather jacket with faux fur in the collar area and sleeves area over a brown and white patterned top and brown flared out pants. Kendall also added black PVC-style knee-high boots with pointy toes and had her hair down while Hailey wore slip-on sandal-style shoes and had her hair up as she rocked small hoop earrings. The beauties also added classy makeup looks as they smiled and strolled by cameras.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner showing off her outfit. (SplashNews.com)

Kendall and Hailey weren’t the only stars at the party. They attended the festive event among other celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily James, Karlie Kloss, and Rebel Wilson. It seemed like quite the night for all of them as they dressed to impress and celebrated Derek’s special day.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber showing off her outfit. (SplashNews.com)

Kendall and Hailey’s latest outing together comes just two days before they’re set to make appearances at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. It’s one of the Big Apple’s most anticipated fashionable events, so all eyes will be on them and the other attendees. This will also reportedly be the first Met Gala where all the KarJenner sisters will be in attendance along with their mom Kris Jenner.

Before Kendall and Hailey hit up New York, they were spotted having a great time at Coachella in California over the past two weeks. They watched Hailey’s hubby Justin Bieber perform and were photographed mingling in the crowd as they enjoyed the music.

More From Our Partners

ad