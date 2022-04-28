Khloe Kardashian Cracks Up Over The Rock’s Reaction To Her Wax Figure’s Backside

Khloe Kardashian thought Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s TikTok compliment on her Madame Tussaud’s rear end was funny enough to respond to, and the reality star took to her own TikTok stories to react to his video. “Looks like I am in INCREDIBLE company!!! Yessss @therock,” she wrote on April 27, following Dwayne’s video of his first encounter with his wax figure. Dwayne included hilarious commentary on his new wax “neighbor,” Khloe, and she then reposted his original video and added the comments of her own.

View Related Gallery Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson -- PICS Cast member Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Dwayne Johnson 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 31 Jul 2019

Khloe continued, saying that she was “crying” with laughter and adding that Madame Tussaud’s “hooked her up” when Dwayne compared the sizes of the two wax figure’s butts. The Red Notice star’s original video clearly cracked Khloe up — in it, he pointed out that the Keeping Up with The Kardashians icon is right next door to him on the museum floor — and that she has a superior posterior. “I visited my Madame Tussaud’s wax figure for the first time,” the TikTok voiceover says. “And I only had one note.”

Dwayne then spoke to his followers directly. “I gotta introduce you to my neighbor,” he quipped in the April 27 TikTok video, which has since gone viral, while posing next to Khloe’s remarkable likeness. “I mean guys, look at that. We look kind of cool together, right?” The statue, dressed in a stunning black lace camisole and casual jeans, obviously has more going on in the backside than Dwayne’s does.

“Wait a second,” Dwayne said while lingering on each figure. “I mean guys, that’s amazing.” The Jungle Cruise actor then made a request of the museum, calling out that his incredibly fit figure needs a little additional help. “Can we add a little bit more? To my — like, some glutes, give me some glutes, like that!” In the video, Dwayne wears a bright red, short-sleeved sweater, while his figure rocks a tan vest and matching slacks, with a glass of Teremana, his very own tequila, raised jovially. The former pro wrestler and the Good American founder, for the record, make ridiculously good-looking neighbors at the legendary museum.