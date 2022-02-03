See Pic

Khloe Kardashian Looks Incredible In White Bodysuit For New Good American Campaign — Photo

News Writer

Khloe Kardashian is looking more incredible than ever in a recent photo for her company, Good American, sporting a white bodysuit and jean jacket.

Khloe Kardashian is sexy and stunning in a new campaign for her clothing line Good American! The reality star put her incredible figure on display in the new photos, sporting a skimpy white bodysuit under a large jean jacket with another jean jacket tied around her waist. Khloe paired the casual cool style with long pointy gray nails and a bright blonde “lob” (aka long bob), wearing warm, dewy glam to complete the look.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian in the new Good American campaign (Good American).

In addition to her company’s marketing campaign, Khloe is keeping the vibes alive with numerous photos to her Instagram, sharing how much she’s feeling herself. On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the 37-year-old posted a photo of herself in a strapless brown bodysuit. To accompany the look, she tied her hair into a slicked-back high bun and put her long red nails on display, showing off a profile view of herself.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star accessorized the outfit with a pair of hug, vintage-looking gold Chanel Sunburst earrings — a perfect bold statement to a more simplistic outfit. She captioned the post with a message about how she can handle whatever life throws at her. “The crown is heavy, but the queen is strong,” she captioned the post.

The mother of True, 3, has been showing her strength over the past couple weeks amid the paternity scandal with her ex Tristan Thompson, who was recently revealed to have fathered a son with another woman, Texas trainer Maralee Nichols. After receiving the paternity test results, the NBA star posted a public apology to Khloe on his Instagram Story. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote in a January 3 post. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

Khloe has yet to speak publicly about the matter, but seemed to call out Tristan’s “betrayal” in a recent Instagram post.