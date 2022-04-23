Jerry Seinfeld’s Son Julian, 19, Looks Just Like Dad As He Finishes His Freshman College Year: Photo

Julian Seinfeld is celebrating a big achievement in one of his latest pics! The 19-year-old son of Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld just finished his freshman year at Duke University and posed for a pic that had him looking like his actor dad! In the snapshot, which was shared on Instagram by his mom, he is standing and smiling while holding one finger up and wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

“Year one done!” Jessica, 50, captioned the pic while also tagging Julian’s account.

Jessica’s pic of Julian was posted four months after the teen shared his own series of pics from his first semester as a college student. In one pic, he was seen happily posing with his older sister Sascha, 21, who is also a student at Duke, and other snapshots showed him hanging out outside with some pals.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Photos Of Scott Disick, Chris Brown & More Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ukrainian-born dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy steps out for a late lunch with his wife Peta Murgatroyd and their son Shai. Pictured: Maksim Chmerkovskiy BACKGRID USA 13 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Back in Sept., Julian and his younger brother Shepherd, 16, made headlines when they were spotted out and about with Jerry at a baseball game in New York. The game was between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees and the excited father and sons were photographed standing up and watching from their seats. At one point, they all seemed to share a laugh and appeared to be having a great time together.

Jerry and Jessica often dote on their children in public and in Aug., the latter shared memorable photos of her and her famous hubby dropping Julian off when he first started Duke. In one pic, Jessica and Julian are posing together outside the university while smiling, and in another, they appear to be sitting on a golf cart while riding around together and smiling once again. The pics showed off the close bond the mother and son seem to have and proved that Julian was ecstatic to be starting his new journey in a prestigious school.