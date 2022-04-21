Paul McCartney, 79, & Wife Nancy Shevell, Go Hiking After Reunion Dinner With Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell had some fun in the sun, when they went for a casual hike in Los Angeles on Thursday April 21. The 79-year-old singer carried a big walking stick while he and Nancy, 62, went to stroll through nature, alongside their dog. The hike came just days after Paul and Nancy were seen out to dinner with his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, 81, and his wife Barbara Bach, 74.

The pair were perfectly dressed for the sunny day. Paul and his wife both sported hats and sunglasses on the beautiful morning. Paul wore a blue baseball cap, while Nancy rocked a straw hat. Nancy looked ready for the hike with a white jacket and blue leggings. The Wings rocker sported a dark zip-up hoodie and a matching pair of pants for the stroll.

Other than the casual hike, Nancy and Paul seem to be having a great and busy time during their stay in Los Angeles. The couple seemed like they had a great time, having a low-key, but sweet dinner with his former bandmate Ringo and his wife earlier in the week.

Before getting to LA, Paul and Nancy enjoyed a lovely vacation together in St. Barts, where they soaked in plenty of rays of sunshine, enjoyed swimming and even took some part in some PDA, like when Paul was spotted smooching Nancy during one of their beach days.

Nancy is Paul’s third wife, and they’ve been married since 2011. The singer’s first was Linda McCartney, whom he was with from 1969 until her death in 1998. Paul has four children from his first marriage: Heather, 59, Mary, 52, Stella, 50, and James, 44. Paul’s second marriage was to Heather Mills, whom he wed in 2002. The pair split in 2006, and their divorce was finalized in 2008. The pair share one daughter Beatrice, 18.

Paul has been gearing up for an epic “Got Back” tour across the U.S., which is set to begin on April 28 in Spokane, Washington. The tour culminates in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 16.