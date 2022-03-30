See Pics

Paul McCartney, 79, Goes Shirtless & Packs On The PDA With Wife Nancy In St. Barts: Photos

Paul McCartney
Spread Pictures/MEGA
Sir Paul McCartney, James McCartney, Mary McCartney and Stella McCartney From left, Sir Paul McCartney and his children, James McCartney, Mary McCartney and Stella McCartney attend the opening of Established and Sons Gallery BRITAIN ESTABLISHED GALLERY, London, United Kingdom England
EXCLUSIVE: Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy strolling in Gustavia during holidays in St Barts. 28 Mar 2022 Pictured: Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell. Photo credit: EliotPres/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA842608_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
PAUL AND LINDA MCCARTNEY ON THEIR WEDDING DAY WITH LINDA'S DAUGHTER HEATHERPAUL AND LINDA MCCARTNEY ON THEIR WEDDING DAY, BRITAIN - 1969
Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney 'The Beatles: Get Back' documentary premiere, London, UK - 16 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Editor

Romance on the run! Paul and his love shared a sweet moment before he went in the water during their beachy Caribbean vacation.

Love me do! Paul McCartney, 79, couldn’t hide his feelings for wife Nancy Shevell, 62, while vacationing in St. Barts together on Monday, Mar. 28, 2022. The Beatles bassist enjoyed a bit of PDA with his wife of 11 years while at the beach. Making the most of their outing, Paul later stripped off his shirt to take a dip in the ocean.

Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney took a dip in the ocean during his recent vacation to St. Barts. The 79-year-old rocker was seen shirtless at the beach. (Spread Pictures/MEGA)

Paul was clearly still smitten with Nancy during their day trip, where she was seen gazing at the brunette businesswoman sweetly, before pulling her in for a tender kiss. The rocker looked cool in a black hoodie and shorts as he locked his fingers with Nancy’s and planted a sweet smooch on her lips.

Nancy, who was effortlessly elegant in a flowy white dress while out, smiled softly before parting ways with Paul and letting her love enjoy the water. Paul peeled off his shirt for a bit of splashing and was later seen toweling off his shirtless torso.

EXCLUSIVE: Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell seen sharing passionate kiss while enjoying the Caribbean sun in St Barts. 28 Mar 2022 Pictured: Sir Paul McCartney. Photo credit: Spread Pictures/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA842749_057.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Paul McCartney , Nancy Shevell
Paul kissed his wife of 11 years during the beach day. (Spread Pictures/MEGA)

It seemed like a relaxing getaway for the duo, who have been together since 2007 and married in 2011. Days earlier, the couple had been seen strolling around the island together hand-in-hand.

Paul made time during his vacation to pay tribute to Foo Fighters‘ drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died Mar. 25, 2022. The singer-songwriter shared some memories of the drummer along with a photo of them at the band’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

“Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him,” Paul wrote on Instagram. “Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.⁣” After sharing a few memories of Taylor, he wrapped the tribute saying, “Thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart.”