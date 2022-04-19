‘Red Table Talk’ Season 5 Trailer: Is Will Smith Set to Appear On Jada’s Show After Oscar’s Slap?

The trailer for season 5 of Red Table Talk dropped Tuesday (Apr. 19), one day before the Facebook Watch talk show – featuring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris – returns with new episodes. At first glance, it appears that Will Smith will not be a part of the initial slate of talks. Considering all the outrage and reactions to Will, 53, slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards, perhaps there’s not much left for Jada, 50, Willow, 21, and Adrienne, 68, to say.

Will famously struck Chris, 57, after the comedian made a joke about Jada during the Mar. 27 broadcast. Everyone weighed in on the controversy, with some defending Will’s decision to stand up for his wife while others condemned him for the violent act. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ultimately handed down a ten-year ban on Will, prohibiting him from attending all Academy-related events. “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” he said in a short statement. Will has also since apologized to Chris for his action.

Though the King Richard star won’t appear (for now) on the show, there will be plenty of star-power during the fifth season of Red Table Talk. Jada, along with her mother and daughter, will talk with trailblazing musician Janelle Monáe, who will speak about her gender and sexual identity and her experience with her father’s drug addiction. Janelle’s mother, Janet Hawthorne, will join her. “I’m just happy someone invited me,” she says excitedly in the trailer. “I said, ‘The Red Table? Are you kidding me!”

Kim Bassinger and her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, will also make an appearance on the show, marking Kim’s first interview in over a decade, according to PEOPLE. “I went through a very heavy-duty, out loud, when you’re in the public divorce,” Kim says in the trailer, recalling her split from Alec Baldwin. The Oscar-winner said that things got so bad, that she “wouldn’t leave the house.” Things got so bad that she even had to relearn to drive. Ireland will also share her experiences with anxiety and surviving “physical” and “emotional, verbal, very gaslit-manipulative relationships.”

Season 5 of Red Table Talk will also focus on victims of famous fraudsters. Ayleen Charlotte, who was instrumental in bringing down Shimon Hayut, aka Simon Leviev aka “The Tinder Swindler,” will appear on the show, as will Rachel DeLoache Williams, the author of My Friend Anna, the tell-all about Anna Sorokin. The Russian-born Anna posed as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey in a complex scheme that deceived many financial institutions out of $275,000.

One episode of Red Table Talk will also feature the parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died by suicide earlier in 2022. Another episode will feature the Smith children – Willow, Jaden Smith, and Trey Smith — as they take over the show for the first time.