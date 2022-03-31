Daniel Radcliffe Admits He’s ‘Dramatically Bored’ Of Opinions About Will Smith’s Oscar Slap

It’s official: Daniel Radcliffe has the best take of any celebrity that’s been asked about the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident since the Oscars.

Daniel Radcliffe has never been more relatable. The Harry Potter star, 32, appeared on Good Morning Britan March 31 to promote his new movie The Lost City and was asked about the 2022 Oscar slap. Instead of revealing if he sides more with Will Smith, 53, or with Chris Rock, 57, Daniel made it clear that he’s over the whole thing.

“I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it,” Daniel told hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, according to Variety.

The British actor did reflect on his own experiences sitting at awards show while being made fun of, which is what happened to Jada Pinkett Smith at this years Academy Awards. But unlike Will, Daniel never stormed the stage and got physical over an insult. “When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke,” he said. “So you sort of have a mode of just being like ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.’ ”

While Daniel had little to say about the Oscars incident, other Hollywood stars have unapologetically voiced their opinions. Comedians like Jim Carrey and David Spade are supporting Chris, who got smacked by Will for joking about Jada’s bald head. Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, who hosted the ceremony with Regina Hall, have also spoken out against Will’s actions.

On the flip side, Tiffany Haddish has defended the King Richard star. “When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me,” Tiffany, who starred in Girl’s Trip with Jada, told People after the Oscars. “Maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe there there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

Since the slapping incident Will has apologized to Chris He wrote on Instagram, “Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.” Even though Chris isn’t pressing charges, the Academy did announce that it would hold a formal review of the incident to “explore further action and consequences” for Will.