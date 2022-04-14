How Pamela Anderson Feels About Her 1st Broadway Show After Being ‘Nervous’ To Perform

Pamela Anderson was overcome with emotion following the critics’ response to her Broadway debut on Tuesday (April 12) playing Roxie in the musical ‘Chicago.’ The former ‘Baywatch’ star, 54, garnered rave reviews taking over the intense singing and dancing role, including a standing ovation after she took a bow. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Pamela is “crying happy tears” from the positive feedback, especially after being so “nervous” about performing in her first acting gig since 2019.

“Pamela is reading the reviews today and she is super emotional because of how favorable the critics are to her performance,” the insider began. “She’s been talking to her friends and crying happy tears because of how much this means to her. She put her heart and soul into this and, although she was nervous before going on stage during last night’s opening, she was also very excited to finally get a chance to show the world what she is truly capable of.”

The source went on to say that the first night audience included her closest friends and her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, whom she shares with ex Tommy Lee. All the love and support has allowed Pamela to focus on the near future. “Now that the first-night jitters are out of the way and the reviews are amazing, Pamela is going to let her creativity shine and showcase her talent more than ever,” added the insider.

View Related Gallery Pamela Anderson Through The Years: See Photos Of The 'Baywatch' Bombshell Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Baywatch Co/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884653h) Pamela Anderson Baywatch - 1989-2001 Baywatch Co/Tower 12 Prods USA Television Pamela Anderson Various - 1993

Last week, Pamela gushed about the chance to play the iconic role of Roxie, which gave Renee Zellweger an Oscar nom for the film version in 2002. “I feel like I’ve got all these arms around me, and I feel very embraced, very supported, very rooted for. It’s a new feeling!” she told The View. “When you believe in yourself, other people start believing in you too. It’s a cliché thing to say, but as soon as I decided I’m good enough, then all this stuff just started happening. It’s like miracle to miracle. I’ve gone from Baywatch to Broadway.”

Pamela will be killing it as Roxie on the Great White Way at the Ambassador Theatre from now until June 5th.