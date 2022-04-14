Kim Kardashian Shares Photos From Inside Of Her Very ‘Minimalistic’ Pantry

Kim Kardashian gave fans a look at her reorganized pantry, which includes a new shelf, dozens of custom teapots and bowls, and more.

Kim Kardashian, 41, redesigned her pantry into a “minimalistic and zen” look. The SKIMS founder showed off the reorganized pantry in photos shared on her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s lifestyle brand, Poosh. The pantry, which was designed by Kim and Mary Astadourian of A Detailed Life, features a new shelf for more storage, as well as more light-wood organizers for snacks and treats that her children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, can happily indulge in.

That’s not all Kim did to spice up her pantry. The Kardashians star also swapped out some of her ceramic plates and bowls with new bowls and custom teapots that have gold handles. Kim also has see-through glass jars holding the snacks for her children and nieces and nephews when they come over. You can see pretzels, Goldfish, Kettle chips, veggie straws, and more goodies in Poosh’s photos shot by Ivan Solis.

Kim’s refrigerator is immaculate as expected. It looks to be fully stocked with different milk and juice options, as well as Pedialyte and other things. The fridge has two see-through doors so you don’t even have to open it to catch a glimpse at what Kim has inside. The freezer appears to be next to the refrigerator, but it’s unclear what is inside since it doesn’t have a see-through door.

Kim completed her reorganized pantry with countless silverware and white dishes that are carefully set up on the shelf across from the refrigerator. She also has a ceramic tray with must-have items such as straws, spoons, and tea bags.

Kim initially publicized her pantry for Poosh in 2021. Those photos shot by Katie Levine captured the custom ceramic cups, plates, and bowls, which were black at the time. Her glass jars with custom lids from The Container Store held all the snacks just like they do now. Kim’s pantry even included a frozen yogurt machine!

“It’s so necessary to be extra organized when having four kids who all have different dietary needs, dairy sensitivities, and different likes and dislikes,” she told Poosh in the 2021 story. “Also, we have friends and family over all the time and need to be aware of different sensitivities, allergies, and diets, such as gluten-free or nut allergies, so it’s important to have things organized at all times.”