Alec Baldwin Reveals Why He Keeps Having Kids As He Prepares To Welcome Baby No. 8

Alec Baldwin, 64, revealed “why” he and wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38, keep having kids. The 30 Rock star took to Instagram on April 14 and shared an adorable video of his one-year-old daughter María Lucía cooing while showing off her two front teeth for the camera.

“People ask why. This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey,” the Saturday Night Live actor captioned the precious clip. The married couple, who tied the knot in 2012, revealed the exciting news via social media on March 29 that they were expecting baby no. 7. Alec also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, with ex Kim Basinger.

Alec and Hilaria’s fans were shocked when they learned that the pair was expecting their seventh child together. They are already parents to daughters Carmen, 8, and María Lucía, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo “Edu,” 1.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” they shared with followers. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives.”

After the announcement, Ireland spoke out about her father’s decision to have another child. The leggy model shared a lengthy message on Instagram on April 7 and addressed her father’s growing family. “I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” the model wrote. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business. To all the media outlets who have reached out for a quote — there’s your quote. I don’t care.”