Hilaria Baldwin Pregnant & Expecting 7th Child With Alec Baldwin: Watch Them Tell The Kids

Congratulations are in order because Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are having another baby! Amid the drama over Alec’s fatal accident on ‘Rust,’ Hilaria announced another ‘Baldwinito’ is on its way!

“After many ups and downs over the past few years,” Hilaria Baldwin wrote at the start of her Mar. 29 Instagram post, “we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall.” Hilaria, 38, was proud to tell the world that she and Alec Baldwin are already adding to their full house. “We were pretty sure our family was complete,” she wrote, “and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!” ‘

In the video accompanying Hilaria’s message, her and Alec, 63, stand among their six children: daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and 13-month old María Lucía Victoria; and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Angel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 18 months. While Emilee’s “I Love You Baby” plays, Hilaria tells her family the good news. “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives,” she adds in the caption. “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media… I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

Alec is also the father of Ireland Baldwin, the 26-year-old daughter he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. Alec and Hilaria confirmed the news to PEOPLE, telling the publication, “We have ‘somos un buen equipo’ engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we’re a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling. Our capacity to love continues to expand, and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall!”

The news of this bundle of joy comes as Alec continues to navigate his life following the fatal on-set accident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza hospitalized. While filming the movie Rust, Alec allegedly “discharged” a prop gun that had live ammunition in it, killing Hutchins and injuring Souza. Though Hutchin’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec, citing the 30 Rock star and the film’s producers’ “reckless behavior” during the production, Alec said he didn’t pull the gun’s trigger. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” he said in a December 2021 interview. Alec also noted that, if given a chance, he would “go to any lengths to undo what happened.”