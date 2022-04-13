The Kid Laroi Shades Scooter Braun & Says Working With Him Was A ‘Mistake’ In Viral TikTok

The Kid LAROI is calling out his former manager, Scooter Braun, in a new TikTok, saying working with him turned out to be a ‘mistake.’

In a recent TikTok, The Kid LAROI appeared to throw a jab at his former manager, Scooter Braun, while promoting his latest song “Thousand Miles” — perhaps also popping off a new viral trend in the process. The short video posted April 13 features The Kid’s ostensible new single, with the refrain, “Here goes another mistake I know I’m gon’ make, I know I’m gon’ make tonight,” as he bops his head along to the beat. The singer asked fans to share their “last mistake” while using the sound in the clip, then cutting to numerous photos of Scooter for some, well, not-so-subtle shade.

The Kid first began working with Scooter and his company SB Projects last summer, about a month after the release of his chart-topping hit “Stay,” which was a collaboration with Justin Bieber (a noted client of Scooter). The team-up with Scooter was short-lived, however, since The Kid went on to ditch SB Projects and work with Adam Leber at Rebel Management instead in Sept. 2021.

It’s not exactly clear what happened between The Kid and Scooter, as the singer has not divulged any behind-the-scenes of the relationship. In an Oct. 2021 Billboard profile, however, some of the perhaps ever-brewing conflicts were brought to light when The Kid discussed his relations with Scooter and SB Projects president Allison Kaye, with whom he often worked. On insider noted that Scooter made “a promise” to the young star to be more intimately involved in his career, however he failed to fulfill that promise. Another source shared that there were “significant problems” between The Kid and Allison, as the singer felt she often made decisions without his consultation.

The source went on to share that The Kid’s decision to ultimately end up working with Adam at Rebel Management was “a very easy pivot” for the artist. At the time of the separation, Scooter also released a statement, “Laroi is a brilliant artist, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best. I’m proud of the historic success we had together in our short time — I am rooting for him always, and he knows that.”