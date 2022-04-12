Kendall & Kylie Jenner Get Mocked For Not Knowing The Meaning Of ‘Frugal’: Watch

Watch

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Get Mocked For Not Knowing The Meaning Of 'Frugal'

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner
Kendall and Kylie Jenner seemingly admitted they didn’t know what ‘frugal’ meant while playing a game with their family during an interview, and the video quickly went viral.

Kendall Jenner, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 24, are at the top of the headlines after a video clip showing they didn’t know the meaning of the word “frugal” went viral. The video came from an Access Hollywood interview in which the sisters along with their mom, Kris Jenner, and other siblings, including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian, were playing a game. During the game, the family was supposed to hold up a pic of either themselves or each other when asked a question of who is most likely to be a certain way or do something, and “Who’s the most frugal?” was the question that proved the model and makeup mogul didn’t know the word.

In the clip, which made its way around TikTok and beyond, all the family members except Kendall and Kylie hold up a pic of Kendall for the answer. Kylie doesn’t say anything or hold up a pic while Kendall asks big sister Kourtney what that means. “About, like, cost money, Kourtney can be heard saying” while Kendall confirms that she is indeed “the cheapest.”

Once the video went viral, social media users began commenting on what they thought of Kendall and Kylie’s lack of knowledge on the word frugal, and a lot of them found it amusing. “Kendall had no idea, yet agreed it’s her when she found out…Kylie, had NO damn idea, and followed, couldn’t even fake smile through it 😂,” one user wrote while others admitted they “didn’t know” what the word meant either.

The Karjenners’ latest interview is part of their promotional tour for their new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, which premieres on April 14. The show was filmed in the fall of 2021 and will feature some of the biggest recent moments in the family’s lives. Some of them include when Kim got to host Saturday Night Live, where she met her now boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kourtney and Travis Barker‘s blooming romance, and Khloe’s struggles with her ex and father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson.

The family had the premiere event for the show last week and it was the first time Kim brought Pete to a public event. The lovebirds held hands and looked content as cameras flashed all around them. Other celebs who attended included Kourtney’s ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick.