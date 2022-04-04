Kendall Jenner Admits Her Anxiety Is ‘At 100’ & Reveals How She’s Dealing With It

The reality star opened up about the exercises she uses to battle anxiety with a relaxing video on her Instagram.

Kendall Jenner didn’t shy away from telling her fans about her battles with anxiety in a Monday April 4 Instagram post. The 818 Tequila founder shared a relaxing video of a sunny day in her yard, while telling people the strategies she uses to start her day off on the right foot, and not be brought down by anxiety, even when her own (including social anxiety) feels like it’s ” been on 100 lately.”

Kendall, 26, clearly wants to help her fans start their day off right, and she bravely opened up how she’s been feeling. “I’ve come to a place where i don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time. I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset. that being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes,” she wrote in the caption.

The strategies that Kendall suggested are definitely some proven ways to help keep anxiety at bay! The tips she listed included starting the day with 10 deep inhales and exhales before checking your phone, getting some sun, having tea, and deep breathing. She wrote that she also “went in my yard and journaled” as well as “wrote down all teh things I’m looking forward to today/this month” and “expressed gratitude for all of my blessings.” She wrapped up the post with a positive message! “I’m optimistic about my day ahead and you should be too! Love you!” she wrote.

It is definitely important to find a way to kick back, relax, and unwind, especially when you’re as busy as Kendall is. She’s definitely had a lot going on lately, and taking some time to focus on controlling anxiety is so important! One of her most recent upcoming projects is a collaboration with her sister Kylie, as part of her Kylie Cosmetics brand. Kendall posted a behind-the-scenes selfie of her in a beautiful purple cutout dress to give fans a peak at the upcoming release that’s set to drop on April 6.