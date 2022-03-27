Watch

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series.

The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.

The trailer also gives another glimpse of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement. Turns out, Kourtney didn’t know about Travis’ proposal plans! “One of the biggest things in her life is about to happen, and Kourtney has no idea,” Kris Jenner admits.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is gearing up for the birth of her second child. “I am very excited to have another baby,” Kylie says. Kylie would give birth to a son in February 2022. Her baby boy is her second child with Travis Scott.

Kim Kardashian is in the midst of her divorce from Kanye West. “It’s really hard with Kanye,” Kim reveals. There’s no mention of Pete Davidson in this teaser, but these two are still going strong!

The Kardashians trailer also reveals that two of her daughters are being considered for the cover of Vogue. Kim would eventually grace the cover solo for the magazine’s March 2022 issue. “I probably would have murdered Kendall myself if it was between the two of us,” Kim says in the trailer.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.” The Kardashians will premiere April 14 on Hulu.