Natalia Bryant Looks Gorgeous In Deep Plunging Gown For Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding

Natalia Bryant looked absolutely stunning in a plunging turquoise gown for Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach.

Natalia Bryant always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach, Flordia on April 9. The 19-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant slayed in a silky turquoise vintage Roberto Cavalli gown for the occasion.

Natalia posted two photos of her outfit with the caption, “Had the most amazing time this weekend celebrating the love of two of the sweetest people I know. Nicola and Brooklyn, thank you so much for having me. You two are so incredibly loved. Congratulations @nicolaannepeltz @brooklynbeckham.”

Natalia’s halter dress had a deep V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the bodice was cinched in at the waist. The rest of the dress flowed into a draped skirt and she accessorized with tan strappy sandals and a crystal-embellished clutch.

As for her glam, Natalie had her long hair slicked back and parted in the middle in a sleek braid that draped over her shoulder. A smokey eye, voluminous lashes, and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Meanwhile, the night before the wedding, Natalia rocked another gorgeous dress. She threw on a sheer, bright pink floral dress that had a cool, colorful floral pattern all over it. The long-sleeve turtleneck dress featured bedazzled details on the tight bodice while the waist was cinched in with a draped belt.

The rest of Natalia’s skirt flowed down into a pleated maxi and she accessorized with a super high, slicked back straight ponytail, sultry smokey eyeshadow, long lashes, and a nude lip.