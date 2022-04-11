Diddy’s Twins, 15, Rock Matching Dresses & Look So Grown Up At Daily Front Row Awards

Diddy’s twin daughters, D’Lila & Jessie Combs looked fabulous in bright neon mini dresses with feathered sleeves alongside their sister, Chance, at the Daily Front Row Awards on April 10.

Diddy’s gorgeous 15-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila & Jessie Combs stole the show at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on April 10. The event was held at The Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and the girls looked fabulous in matching pink and blue Area mini dresses.

Both girls wore the skintight, neon herringbone minis with sweetheart necklines and feathered straps. They accessorized with strappy black Stuart Weitzman sandals and black Dolce & Gabbana clutches. As for their glam, they both had their long hair down in tight braids.

The twins were joined by their older sister, Chance, 16, who looked just as stunning in a strapless baby pink Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that was covered in 3D floral applique.

Chance accessorized her look with a pair of strappy pink Dolce & Gabbana heels and an Alexander Wang clutch. She topped her look off with long braids, a pink smokey eye, and a glossy nude lip.

Not only did all three sisters look absolutely gorgeous, but they also presented the Fashion Influencer award to Barbie.

Chance has been hitting the red carpet a lot lately and just recently she attended the Oscars with her dad when she wore a skintight white gown with flouncy short sleeves. The dress was completely covered in crystals and featured a ruffled hem while her tiny waist was cinched in with a belt.

She accessorized the gorgeous gown with a pair of metallic silver strappy sandals, a small clutch, and gorgeous glam. Her hair was thrown up into a high bun with curly pieces left out to frame her face. A glossy lip and a metallic shadow topped her beautiful look.