Ben Affleck Spotted Outside J.Lo’s House In 1st Photos Since She Wore Diamond Ring On THAT Finger

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Ben Affleck was seen taking a phone call outside of Jennifer Lopez’s Bel-Air estate on April 8, just days after she curiously wore a big diamond ring on her engagement finger.

Ben Affleck has been spotted since Jennifer Lopez wore a ring on THAT finger. The 49-year-old actor sat in the front seat of his vehicle as he took a call on his iPhone pro in photos taken on Friday, April 8. Ben kept his windows rolled down to enjoy the sunny 93 degree weather, also dressing for the temperature in a cotton t-shirt. He was notably parked outside of Jennifer’s Bel-Air area residence, worth an estimated $28 million.

The low key sighting comes just days after Jennifer, 52, was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her engagement finger. The “Dear Ben” singer was out shopping with her daughter Emme, 14, on Monday, Apr. 4, when eagle-eyed fans spotted the blingy piece of jewelry on her left hand — with some even attempting to determine if it was the original Harry Winston pink diamond ring worth $1.2 million that Ben proposed with back in 2002! It was impossible to tell for sure, but other fans seemed to notice she wore a similar ring in an old Instagram selfie. HollywoodLife reached out for comment on the ring photos,  but has not heard back.

Jennifer Lopez
If Ben and J.Lo did take the next major step, it wouldn’t be a surprise. The couple got engaged in 2002 after a whirlwind romance, beginning with their work on Gigli in 2001 (at the time, Jennifer was still married to ex-husband Cris Judd). “Bennifer” mania ensued afterwards, and the couple set a wedding date for Sept. 2003. After a brief split and reconcilation, the wedding was postponed — and the couple ultimately split in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez
The world was shocked, however, when Ben and J.Lo rekindled their romance nearly 18 years later in April 2021! Since getting back together, Bennifer both seem happier and more in love than ever. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” she said to PEOPLE magazine ahead of the release of film Marry Me. “Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled…we both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us,” she said.