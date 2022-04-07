Travis Barker Wears A Skirt For New ‘Billboard’ Shoot: Photos

Now that’s a fashion daredevil! The punk rocker wasn’t afraid to get a bit weird with his look for the magazine shoot.

Travis Barker, 46, was all attitude while boldly rocking a skirt for a new Billboard photoshoot, shared on Instagram on Thursday, Apr. 7. The androgynous look, which you can see here, made it clear the rocker father-of-two was still a rebel.

The Blink-182 drummer was edgy as ever while clad in a long, black Thom Browne skirt, which he teamed with tights, a black jacket, and a crisp, white, collared shirt. His classic loafers were vintage Dr. Martens x Raf Simons vintage shoes, and he tied the look together with Prada Sunglasses, and necklaces by Balenciaga and AD.iii.

Travis captioned the snap, “I say no a lot,” a reference to the accompanying interview. During the eye-opening chat, Travis opened up about his music and his love Kourtney Kardashian, 42. “We’re very similar, with our backs to the wall,” he says of the Poosh founder. “We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life.”

The engaged couple seems oh-so-eager to walk down the aisle. In fact, they enjoyed a faux wedding in Las Vegas over Grammys weekend. Kourtney shared some snapshots from their early AM nuptials on her Instagram, where she also explained how this wedding wasn’t legally binding. “Practice makes perfect,” she shared in the caption.

Days after the wedding Kourtney admitted she and Travis actually wanted to make things official but weren’t able to get a marriage license during the middle of the night. She explained while appearing with her sisters on the Apr. 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“It’s not called fake marriage,” Kourtney said. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she explained, noting she was surprised that they aren’t available “24 hours” in Nevada. “That’s what I thought [that you could get them anytime], I was like, are you guys lying? We asked five times and they were like, it opens at 8 am.”