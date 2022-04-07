Kim Kardashian Rocks Severe Cut Out Dress In New Sultry Selfies: Photos

Kim Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she rocked a completely cutout strapless silk dress with an open back in sexy new photos.

Kim Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure when she wore a plunging silk dress that was completely cut out. The 41-year-old posted a slew of photos with the caption, “Love me for me, ok?” as she posed in the tight dress.

Kim wore the white strapless Stephen Sprouse Spring/Summer 1998 Ready-to-Wear Dress that had an open back that ended just below her butt. The front of the dress featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage, while the sides of the dress has massive cutouts, showing off her tiny waist.

As for her glam, Kim had her long black hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves while a nude lip and a sultry smokey eye tied her look together.

Kim has been rocking a bunch of sexy outfits lately and just yesterday she wore another gorgeous cutout ensemble. Kim posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram wearing a pair of tight Ludovic De Saint Sernin Spring/Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear Unraveling Lace Up Jeans that were cut up on the front and back, leaving just threads behind. She captioned the photos, “Talk less and say more.”

The only part of Kim’s high-waisted jeans that were covered was the gray front pockets as the rest of the pants were ripped to shreds. The front and back of the pants featured tiny strips of leftover fabric, putting her bare, toned legs on display.

Kim styled the funky pants with a strapless purple No Sesso Crocodile Armour Corset top that had an extremely low square neckline, revealing ample cleavage. The top had an asymmetrical hem featuring one long side and one cropped side.