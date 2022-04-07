Fashion

Kim Kardashian Rocks Severe Cut Out Dress In New Sultry Selfies: Photos

kim kardashian
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Ciara Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Hailey Bieber Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 Wearing Saint Laurent Same Outfit as catwalk model *12828369x
Saweetie arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif 94th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, United States - 27 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
Kim Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she rocked a completely cutout strapless silk dress with an open back in sexy new photos.

Kim Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure when she wore a plunging silk dress that was completely cut out. The 41-year-old posted a slew of photos with the caption, “Love me for me, ok?” as she posed in the tight dress.

Kim wore the white strapless Stephen Sprouse Spring/Summer 1998 Ready-to-Wear Dress that had an open back that ended just below her butt. The front of the dress featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage, while the sides of the dress has massive cutouts, showing off her tiny waist.

As for her glam, Kim had her long black hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves while a nude lip and a sultry smokey eye tied her look together.

Kim has been rocking a bunch of sexy outfits lately and just yesterday she wore another gorgeous cutout ensemble. Kim posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram wearing a pair of tight Ludovic De Saint Sernin Spring/Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear Unraveling Lace Up Jeans that were cut up on the front and back, leaving just threads behind. She captioned the photos, “Talk less and say more.”

Kim Kardashian Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 Wearing Balenciaga
Kim Kardashian looks radiant while leaving a meeting in New York City. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5298171 220322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ramales/Rachpoot/Splash / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian wears a silver triangle bikini top with matching leggings as she and sister Khloe Kardashian arrive to her Skims event in Miami. 19 Mar 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian; Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA839908_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The only part of Kim’s high-waisted jeans that were covered was the gray front pockets as the rest of the pants were ripped to shreds. The front and back of the pants featured tiny strips of leftover fabric, putting her bare, toned legs on display.

Kim styled the funky pants with a strapless purple No Sesso Crocodile Armour Corset top that had an extremely low square neckline, revealing ample cleavage. The top had an asymmetrical hem featuring one long side and one cropped side.