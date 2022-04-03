See Pics

Kim Kardashian Cuddles Daughters North & Chicago While Cheering On Saint At His Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian was a full-on soccer mom, cuddling daughters North and Chicago while cheering for Saint out on the field.

When it comes to her kids, Kim Kardashian‘s never afraid to ditch the Balenciaga and be her laid-back, sports mom self. Bringing daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, along with her as she supported son Saint, 6, at his soccer game in Calabasas, Kim looked happy, relaxed, and more than at home. The 41-year-old star couldn’t hold back her gleaming smile while surrounded by her kiddos and their friends.

Kim Kardashian brought daughters North and Chicago along as she cheered on son Saint at his soccer game in Calabasas on Sunday. (P&P / MEGA)

Holding Saint’s hand before he hopped on the field, Kim looked prepared to stay focused and cozy for the entire game, rocking a long, warm black jacket and grasping a small coffee in her manicured hand. Once she settled in on the sidelines, daughters North and Chicago adorably cuddled up in her lap while they cheered on their oldest brother from under a shady tree. The youngest Kardashian-West kiddo, Psalm, 2, wasn’t with the family at the event.

Kim Kardashian let North and Chicago snuggle up in her lap as they watched the game from beneath a tree. (P&P / MEGA)

Kim’s lap clearly made the perfect pillow, especially for when Chicago and North just couldn’t quite focus on the athletics at hand for one more second. While Chicago played games on her mom’s phone, North laid back to relax in her mom’s lap, occasionally looking around or playing with another female friend at the game.

Family time has been extra important to Kim these days as her kids grow older and take on more activities, and also as she continues to navigate the tricky road of co-parenting kids with ex-husband Kanye West. Though Kanye allegedly recently told Kim he’s “going to get help” after recent outbursts on social media, Kim and Kanye have also been working hard to stay on good terms for the kids. In fact, Kanye joined Kim and the family for another one of Saint’s soccer games earlier in the season, looking as excited as can be while capturing his son’s playing time on a navy blue iPhone.