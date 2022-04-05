Fashion

Kim Kardashian Slays In Tube Top & Completely Cut Up Jeans In Sexy New Photos

Lifestyle Director

Kim Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she rocked a pair of completely ripped up & distressed jeans with a leather tube top in a sexy new photo shoot.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, one thing is for sure – she always manages to look sexy and that’s exactly what she did in her latest outfit. The 41-year-old posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram wearing a pair of skintight jeans that were cut up on the front and back, leaving just threads behind. She captioned the photos, “Talk less and say more.”

Kim’s high-waisted jeans only had the gray front pockets leftover as the rest of the pants were ripped to shreds, literally. The front and back of the pants featured tiny strips of leftover fabric, putting her bare, toned legs on display.

She styled the unique pants with a strapless purple croc skin tube top that had an extremely low square neckline, revealing ample cleavage. The top had an asymmetrical hem featuring one long side and one cropped side.

Kim accessorized her look with a pair of nude, pointed-toe pumps and gorgeous glam featuring a slicked-back bun and natural makeup with a glossy lip.

Kim has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just last week she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party when she wore a skintight, bright neon blue Balenciaga Fall 2022 Dress with long sleeves and a long flowy train.

The dress was cinched in at the waist, showing off Kim’s fabulous figure, and she accessorized with a pair of silver sunglasses, black boots, and a pair of dazzling Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

Aside from these outfits, Kim was in NYC a few days prior, looking chic in a tight, off-the-shoulder black knit Balenciaga Fall 2022 dress. The bodice of the long-sleeve maxi dress folded over, keeping her shoulders bare. She tied her look together with a chunky, gold chain choker necklace, sunglasses, and pointed-toe black booties.