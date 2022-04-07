See Pic

Heidi Klum Rocks A Sheer Crop Top With Wild Overalls & Stiletto Heels For AGT: Photos

Heidi Klum showed off a funky, cool outfit on Thursday as she made her way into ‘America’s Got Talent,’ looking as fashionable as ever.

Heidi Klum walked into her judging gig on America’s Got Talent on Thursday in style, sporting a sheer white crop top under some uniquely patterned overalls. The denim wear featured suns, smiley faces, eyes, and sunflowers, making for an upbeat look. The supermodel paired the style with rose-tinted sunglasses, white strappy stiletto heels, and a large white purse, also sporting her signature blonde locks down and lightly tousled.

Heidi Klum wears patterned overalls on her way to AGT (Look This Way / SplashNews.com).

Heidi has never looked better these days, as she also made a recent appearance in Kim Kardashian‘s latest SKIMS campaign. The reality star recruited some of the biggest supermodels in the world to promote the collection, including Heidi plus Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel for the “Fits Everybody” campaign that dropped on April 4. The legendary models showcased the sexy shapewear in the gorgeous photos that were shared to SKIMS’ official Instagram account.

“Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice in their first ever joint campaign. Wearing our signature Fits Everybody collection, it doesn’t get more iconic than this,” the caption read.

Heidi Klum in the new SKIMS campaign (Greg Swales/Skims).

The supermodels all looked gorgeous in the photoshoot! Heidi also got to show off her incredible figure in a solo image captured by photographer Sandy Kim where she modeled a matching black bra and panty set.

The stunning stars were also joined by Kim, 41, for a few photos. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wore a nude bra and matching panties while posing between the four supermodels. Kim shared those pics to her Instagram and confessed that she couldn’t resist sitting jumping in on the action. “OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic,” she wrote.